How Enrich Lives Foundation Is Rebuilding Futures Across Mumbai’s Marginalised Communities (VIDEO)

Rashmi Balwani, Founder, Enrich Lives Foundation |

Exposed to social work since her childhood, Rashmi Balwani grew up with a sense of responsibility towards society. Over the years, she got busy with her family, children, and her own successful business, but she always felt a tug at her heart when she thought back to the less fortunate people she had met in her formative years. So, in 2020, when the pandemic hit and millions were affected, she decided to step up by feeding the needy. “Since then, there has been no looking back,” says Balwani, who went on to establish Enrich Lives Foundation, her not-for-profit organisation.

The vision is to break the cycle of poverty by equipping people with skills and education, and creating a society driven by progress, inclusion, and compassion, where a better tomorrow is within everyone’s reach. Though she started with the Annapurna Movement (feeding people), her work has grown by leaps and bounds. Khushiyon Ki Paatshala (A Beacon of Hope in Mumbai’s Densest Slums), Ashiyana – Girls Home, Yuva Pragati Kendra – Empowering Youth, and Hastkala – Women Empowerment are among the many programmes that benefit people.

The NGO's Khushiyon Ki Paatshala project is operational at nine different centres across Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Sion |

“Our Khushiyon Ki Paatshala project, which is a sanctuary of learning and growth, is operational at nine different centres across Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Sion. It tackles the immense challenge of providing structured educational support to children from varied educational and linguistic backgrounds,” shares Balwani. The curious children share a common goal: to excel in education.

Ashiyana, a project established to address the urgent need for safe spaces for children left unattended on the streets while their parents work long hours, is closest to Balwani’s heart. “Many of these children are exposed to unsafe environments and the risk of falling into harmful influences. Through Ashiyana, we provide a secure and nurturing environment where children receive meals, educational support, and consistent care,” she explains.

Nithin Menon, Head – South Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa (SAMEEA), Swire Shipping |

Nithin Menon, Head – South Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa (SAMEEA), Swire Shipping, shares, “Enrich Lives Foundation is bringing about a meaningful and impactful change in society by empowering marginalised communities to become self-reliant and confident about their future. The Hastakala project which Swire Shipping supports through our Indian subsidiary, aims to equip disadvantaged sections of society (in the Chembur – Mankhurd belt of Mumbai’s central suburbs), with the aid needed to generate sustainable incomes and secure their futures. Through skill development and livelihood initiatives, the Hastakala centre equips individuals with tools and training to build a life of dignity. Equally important is the Foundation’s focus on academics through its Aashiyana initiative which is another project that Swire Shipping is privileged to be associated with. By opening doors to education for many young children who would have otherwise never been exposed to the wonderful world of learning, Aashiyana in more ways than one symbolises optimism and represents a beacon of hope to young ones trying hard to overcome insurmountable odds to make a difference to their future.”

If you'd like to get in touch with the above NGO, you can email at team@enrichlivesfoundation.org