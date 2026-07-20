How Animal Matter To Me Is Transforming Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Across Maharashtra (VIDEO)

Ganeshram Nayak, Founder and Worker, Animal Matter to Me |

Founded in 2010, Animal Matter To Me (AMTM) was born out of a lifelong lesson in compassion that Malad resident Ganeshram Nayak inherited from his mother. Now 76, she has spent more than four decades rescuing and caring for injured, abandoned and abused animals. Whether it was a stray dog, cat, donkey, bird, or any other animal in distress, she would bring them home, nurse them back to health and ensure they received the care they needed.

Over time, her philosophy left a lasting impact on him as she often reminded him that animals cannot speak for themselves and, therefore, humans must become their voice. Inspired by her, he founded AMTM, a name that clearly reflects the organisation's purpose and its unwavering commitment to the welfare of animals.

The NGO operates a 20,000-square-foot facility including a 100-bed animal hospital |

"What began in a modest 200-square-foot space dedicated to caring for around 15 rescued cats has grown into a full-fledged animal rescue and rehabilitation organisation. AMTM has expanded its mission to serve all animals in distress, and today we have a fleet of seven ambulances that respond to emergency rescue calls involving injured, abused, abandoned and run-over animals across Maharashtra," says Nayak, founder and worker of AMTM.

Working in coordination with local authorities, the team rescues and treats not only dogs and cats but even large animals. Today, the NGO operates a 20,000-square-foot facility in Mumbai, including a 100-bed animal hospital. "Animals that cannot be released back into their natural environment because of permanent disabilities or chronic medical conditions are rehabilitated at our 12-acre sanctuary in Kolad. Home to more than 558 animals, the sanctuary provides lifelong care to paralysed, amputee and otherwise permanently disabled animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, ducks, chickens, goats, cows, pigs and several other species," he adds.

In April 2026, the organisation inaugurated a state-of-the-art animal hospital at the Kolad centre. The new G+2 facility not only provides medical care for rescued animals and sanctuary residents but also serves the surrounding region. The hospital is also being developed into a veterinary training centre to help strengthen animal healthcare capacity for the future.

Vinita Bhatia, Editor, Campaign India |

Vinita Bhatia, Editor, Campaign India, shares, “I have taken several injured strays to AMTM for treatment or neutering and they have taken good care of these animals, and returned them. Moreover, they rehabilitate several abandoned and injured strays who often end up on the streets creating traffic obstruction and also man-animal conflict. By taking care of these animals, AMTM is able to bring down these instances. Moreover, neutering strays also ensures that the number of community animals is controlled, which again is in line with the AWBI guidelines and ensures in minimising man-animal conflict. Additionally, many people buy pedigree dogs, cats and other animals on a whim and then abandon them when they realise the effort and cost that goes into maintaining them. By rescuing them and giving them a place to stay, AMTM is also giving these innocent animals a dignified life.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 9920737737.