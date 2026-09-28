From Toy Libraries to Mobile Vans, Children Toy Foundation Is Bringing Play to Children Across India (VIDEO)

Devendra Desai, Founder and Managing Trustee, Children Toy Foundation |

Several decades ago, a young Devendra Desai, who had been a chess player, chanced upon the Chacha Nehru Toy Library in Bandra, where he was struck by the variety of games available. He began trying them one by one, starting with a memory game. He played it with a child and lost. Then came a mechanical game, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He picked up a puzzle next, but could not solve it immediately. It was a small but significant realisation: there were many games other than chess that could challenge, engage and bring joy to children.

At the library, he also observed that parents would travel from far-flung places to rent or exchange games and toys for their children, as they could not afford to buy them. “What affected me even more was the contrast outside the library. While some children played inside with toys and games, street children outside played on the footpath, in mud and dust, with no access to anything, not even to that library. It was like an invisible line separating the two worlds. The image stayed with me,” says the 83-year-old Desai.

Children of construction workers get excited at the arrival of the mobile toy library |

These moments became the catalyst for change, as Desai started Children Toy Foundation(CTA) in 1986 and began setting up toy libraries across India. “I wanted these libraries to be spaces without distinction. Children who could afford to pay could pay, while those who could not should also have the opportunity to play. And for children who could not go to these libraries, the libraries could go to them, in the form of mobile toy libraries in a van,” says Desai, founder and managing trustee of the Children Toy Foundation.

The Charni Road resident believes that every child has the right to play and learn through toys and, so far, has set up around 485 toy libraries and 11 mobile toy libraries across India. The libraries have a range of board games and toys and are mainly set up in collaboration with NGOs and schools. “Children come to our centres and play for a particular period, age-wise, and then another group comes and plays, giving everyone a chance,” shares Desai.

The Foundation’s work also highlights the role of play in a child’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. Building, solving puzzles and playing games can strengthen problem-solving, concentration, creativity and motor skills. Playing with others also gives children opportunities to communicate, share, take turns and cooperate. Imaginative play can help children express emotions and build confidence, while exploring and experimenting can encourage curiosity and independent thinking. For children who may not have the resources to access such toys and games, making these opportunities available can be particularly meaningful.

Rukaiya Joshi, Retd. Professor, S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research |

Rukaiya Joshi, Retd. Professor, S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, who is also a mentor and advisor to NGOs and for CSR activities, shares, “Over more than four decades, Devendra Desai and his team at the Children Toy Foundation have created social value across India, the true impact of which can be difficult to measure because of its lasting nature. At a time when children are increasingly drawn to mobile phones and social media, the Foundation offers an alternative, not through preaching, but by engaging them in meaningful activities through a variety of toys and games that help keep them mentally agile. It is this dedication to the cause, commitment and continuous innovation that have contributed to the impact. Desai’s passion is infectious.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can email at play@childrentoyfoundation.org