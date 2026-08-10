From 5 Girls at Versova Beach to 14,000 Across Mumbai and Delhi: How MukkaMaar Is Empowering Girls Through Self-Defence and Life Skills (VIDEO)

Ishita Sharma, Founder & CEO, MukkaMaar |

In 2016, a disturbing documentary on the rape of a five-year-old girl, Gudiya, left Versova-based actor Ishita Sharma deeply shaken. At the time, Sharma was also experimenting with various forms of martial arts, which had helped her become stronger, fitter and more confident. The training also helped her overcome fear—whether while dealing with eve-teasing, travelling alone at night, speaking her mind or standing up when necessary. The incident left her feeling helpless and angry, prompting her to reflect on how the confidence and sense of empowerment she had gained through martial arts could be extended to other girls and women.

This led to her starting self-defence classes on Versova beach with five girls in 2016. The initiative has since grown into a full-fledged organisation, MukkaMaar, which literally translates to “throw a punch”.

MukkaMaar works with more than 100 government schools across Mumbai and Delhi |

The organisation works with more than 100 government schools across Mumbai and Delhi, and its programmes empower girls in Classes 6, 7 and 8 with self-defence, confidence and life skills through a three-year programme. “Beyond fighting back, it equips them to prevent violence, navigate challenges and build emotional resilience. We’re also actively speaking to several state governments about curriculum reform—rethinking how self-defence is taught, how trainers are equipped to deliver it effectively, and how outcomes are measured. That is central to our mission, especially when you consider that around 17 million adolescent girls are studying in schools across India,” says Sharma, founder and CEO, MukkaMaar.

The programme provides girls with twice-weekly training in self-defence and fitness, along with verbal and emotional skills and critical thinking around gender stereotypes. Based on research into empowerment self-defence, adolescent agency and girls’ well-being, it goes beyond physical training, equipping girls to prevent and respond to different forms of violence, manage their emotions and make informed choices about their lives.

MukkaMaar also focuses on who conducts these classes, recognising the importance of the facilitator-student relationship. Through its fellowship and trainer programmes, the organisation works to ensure facilitators are equipped to guide discussions on self-defence without imposing their own biases. “The fellowship is highly rigorous, with only one in 10 applicants making it through the screening process. Since fellows work with minor girls, we are extremely careful about who takes on this responsibility. We also invest significant time in their training—up to 400 hours with each fellow every year,” says Sharma, who is also a Kathak dancer, entrepreneur and social activist.

Richa Chadha, Actor | Varinder Chawla

Actor Richa Chadha, shares, "In a country where violence against females starts even before birth, it is imperative not just to have faith in the law, but to learn how to be strong and defend oneself against attacks. I have seen Ishita over the years work very hard towards empowering girls and giving them a sense of confidence and self-worth. I think MukkaMaar should be implemented pan-India."