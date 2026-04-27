Family Loses 22-Year-Old Son. Now the Dwivedis Help Young People Fight Mental Health Battles (VIDEO)

Meera and Manoj Dwivedi, Director and Promoter and Founder & Chairman, Anant Dwivedi Foundation |

Less than a year ago, the Dwivedi family suffered a great loss when their 22-year-old son, Anant, took his own life, leaving the family distraught. But instead of losing themselves to grief, they decided to turn their pain into purpose by establishing a not-for-profit in his name in September last year. “We are working towards safeguarding young people against mental stress, depression, and anxiety. We implement structured initiatives to tackle mental stress, emotional challenges, and academic pressure among students. Each initiative is designed to promote prevention, provide early intervention, and support long-term emotional well-being,” shares Manoj Dwivedi, Founder & Chairman of the Anant Dwivedi Foundation (ADF) and Anant’s father.

“The aim is to foster a culture of empathy, where small acts of kindness create a larger impact. No one should feel isolated in their struggles—every emotion is valid, and every voice deserves to be heard. Seeking support and speaking openly can make all the difference, and the journey is easier when taken together,” shares Meera, Director and Promoter, and Anant’s mother.

Through programmes such as Anant Day Celebration, ADF Scholarship Programme, and ADF Mental Well-being Sessions, ADF has helped several young people. Recognising that economic hardships faced by parents can leave teenagers vulnerable to feelings of inferiority, often impacting their self-worth in lasting ways, ADF offers need-based scholarships to eligible students in their early teens. The foundation also collaborates with schools and colleges to conduct mental health sessions and workshops to reach a wider audience.

ADF runs a mental health helpline (022-4108-4100), offering a safe space for those struggling with stress, anxiety, and depression. Through telephonic counselling and suicide prevention efforts, trained professionals provide support to callers. “Every child deserves to grow with emotional strength, confidence, and support. Our mission is to create a world where mental health matters, and kindness is the language we all speak. A simple act of kindness, a listening ear, or a warm hug can be the anchor that holds someone steady in a stormy sea,” shares Reena Dwivedi, CEO, ADF.

Sarat Chandak, CEO & Executive Director, Prism Johnson Ltd. |

Sarat Chandak, CEO & Executive Director, Prism Johnson Ltd., shares, “Manoj has taken up a truly noble cause, stepping away from his professional career to support society, particularly young people navigating an increasingly complex and high-pressure environment shaped by information overload and new-age challenges. With rising mental and personal stress, ADF’s work focuses on promoting well-being through mental health support. Importantly, it also addresses the gap where many individuals hesitate to seek help or are unsure where to turn.”