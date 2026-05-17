Crowd Gathers Outside ATM Machine In Vasai After Glitch Dispenses ₹500 Instead Of ₹100 - WATCH VIDEO | hp_live_news

Vasai: Chaos broke out outside a Hitachi ATM at Golani Naka in Vasai after a technical glitch allegedly caused the machine to dispense more cash than the amount requested by customers.

According to reports shared by 'hp_live_news', the incident came to light after a customer who attempted to withdraw ₹100 reportedly received ₹500 from the ATM. However, only ₹100 was debited from the customer’s bank account. In another similar claim, the ATM allegedly dispensed ₹2,000 against a withdrawal request of ₹400.

As news of the glitch spread and a video of the incident went viral on social media, a large number of people gathered outside the ATM. The situation soon drew the attention of the police, who reached the spot and stopped further ATM operations to prevent misuse of the faulty machine.

Officials from the concerned bank and its technical team have reportedly begun inspecting the ATM to identify the cause of the malfunction. The machine is expected to resume service only after repairs and verification are completed.

The incident has sparked curiosity among locals, with many gathering near the ATM after reports of excess cash being dispensed surfaced online.

Two 20-Year-Old Workers Killed In Separate High-Voltage Electrocution Incidents In Vasai Within 24 Hours

Two 20-year-old youth lost their lives due to high-voltage electrocution in two separate incidents in Vasai Taluka. Both mishaps occurred within a span of 24 hours. Cases of accidental death have been registered at the respective police stations.

The first incident took place on Thursday evening around 7:30 PM in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara East. Deva Sames Gautam (20)

Deva was working on steel welding at a fabrication company named ‘Naman Industries, Proxima Ltd.’ located at Sopara Phata. While working, he suddenly received a massive electric shock.

The second tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon around 12:00 PM in the Sasunavghar locality of Naigaon East.

Abhay Rakesh Tiwari (20). Workers were engaged in removing an iron banner installed in front of the Girnar Hotel. While Abhay was attempting to dismantle the banner, it accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage overhead power line.

Abhay sustained severe injuries from the intense electric shock. He was immediately admitted to Gurukrupa Hospital in Mira Road for treatment but succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

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