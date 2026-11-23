Vipul Jain, President and Co-founder, Catalysts for Social Action |

For children growing up without parental care, a child care institution (CCI) provides a safe space and basic necessities. However, shelter and food alone are not enough to ensure their overall development. Access to education, healthcare, life skills, sports and recreation is equally important in shaping their future. This is the gap that Catalysts for Social Action (CSA), a non-profit organisation with over 24 years of experience, seeks to address across India.

“Working with children in need of care and protection, the organisation focuses on improving the quality of care in existing institutions and supporting young adults transitioning out of institutional care,” shares Vipul Jain, president and co-founder of CSA. Rather than running institutions itself, CSA works with government-run and private organisations. It assesses their infrastructure and care practices, identifies gaps and designs programmes to address them.

CSA works to strengthen the child protection system by training various stakeholders |

“This is a very important time in a child's development. The child should get access to good nutrition, hygiene, education, life skills, sports and recreation. These opportunities should not be lost because they have an impact on the entire trajectory of that child's life,” says Jain, a Lower Parel resident.

Its interventions include improving facilities such as toilets, kitchens and access to clean water, along with strengthening hygiene practices. Education is another key focus, with teachers providing remedial classes to children who may have missed early schooling and academic support to help them cope with their studies. Life skills programmes cover personal safety, adolescent health and communication, while sports and recreational activities encourage holistic development.

CSA also recognises that turning 18 presents a major challenge for young adults leaving institutional care. “Our aftercare programme helps them identify suitable career paths based on their interests, aptitude and academic background. We support them in accessing vocational training or higher education, finding safe accommodation and meeting essential expenses such as food and travel during their training,” shares Jain.

The support continues even after they secure employment. CSA mentors young adults for at least two years after their first job, helping them develop the skills needed for independent living. They subsequently become part of the organisation's alumni network, which serves as a social and professional support system.

In recent years, CSA has also expanded its work to strengthen the child protection system through training for government stakeholders, institutional trustees and caregivers, while collaborating with other organisations. Its larger objective is to ensure that children in institutional care have the opportunities to grow, realise their potential and build independent futures.

Archana Puran Singh, Actress |

Archana Puran Singh, actress, shared, “Every child deserves love, care, a safe place to grow up and the opportunity to dream big. While ensuring all these, Catalysts for Social Action also focus on building a future for each child, filled with dignity, confidence and independence. I truly believe that each one of us can make a difference. I urge you to join me in supporting this wonderful cause and helping give these children the love, opportunities and hope they deserve.”