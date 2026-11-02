Bright Future: This NGO is Empowering Youth Through Mentorship and Skill Development (VIDEO)

Kishor Palve, Founder and CEO, Bright Future |

Having grown up in the Wadala slums and spent his youth in Worli’s BDD chawl, Kishor Palve witnessed first-hand the challenges young people from underserved communities face, particularly the lack of guidance and support as they navigate their formative years. “I realised that many young people lacked access to the support, guidance and mentorship they needed. In the Wadala slums, I saw youngsters spending time together, but many were also getting caught up in addiction, fights and other such activities. When I moved to Worli, I found that the situation was no different,” shares Palve, who founded Bright Future in 2009.

The name Bright Future reflects the organisation’s belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to build a bright future. Its mission is to help young people become self-reliant, progress in life and emerge as changemakers who contribute to society. Palve started the organisation's journey with its first centre in Worli, where he began by mentoring a small batch of 15 students. Since then, the organisation has expanded its outreach to 26 communities, including 14 across Mumbai, which remains its primary area of operation.

“We have created a safe space in every community through our training centres, which include a classroom, a computer lab and a counselling room. Young people undergo a three-to-four-month programme focused on personal and professional development. I often describe it as a mini MBA, as it combines life and management skills with vocational training in areas such as sales, banking, retail, digital marketing and graphic design. They also receive foundational training in English, computer skills and employability,” says the founder and CEO. The centres operate for three hours a day, six days a week, and cater to young people between the ages of 13 and 25.

“Through these training programmes, we prepare young people for higher education and employment. We also help them develop their interview skills and groom them for the workplace. But our work doesn't end once they find a job. The next step is to encourage them to become changemakers in their communities,” shares Palve, a Ghatkopar resident.

Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation |

Bright Future has tie-ups with around 1,000 companies across India, helping create employment opportunities for young people from underserved communities. Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation, shared, "Information poverty is at the root of all poverty. People in distress, marginalised and seeking opportunities to get out of their poverty cycles lack many things, but it is lack of information that ensures they never escape the income cycles they belong to. Kishor Palve was one such youth. Raised in a small village in Maharashtra, his own journey was rough and ridden with wrong choices simply because he did not have the right information. But once he climbed his way out, it bcame imperative to ensure other young people get better choices than he had. He started Bright Future to ensure that happens. I have seen him build this institution brick by brick, year after year, for more than a decade. Clear about his mission, he has helped many young people access the right career guidance at the right time, along with mentors who offer practical life advice. His goal is to ensure that no young person is left behind simply because they lack access to guidance, mentorship or someone who believes in them. In a country brimming with young people and potential, this is a priceless goal pursued by a dedicated leader."

If you’d like to get in touch with the NGO, you can visit www.brightfutureindia.org