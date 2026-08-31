Breaking Period Taboos: How CACR Is Building Healthier Habits Among Children (VIDEO)

Nitin Wadhwani, Founder-Director and CEO, Citizens Association for Child Rights (CACR) |

Several years ago, Nitin Wadhwani came across a newspaper article about young girls being banished to menstrual huts in Nepal. Closer home, he learned about Kurma Ghar in Gadchiroli, where menstruating girls are made to live in huts on the outskirts of villages, in isolation. These experiences spurred him into action, leading him to establish the Citizens Association for Child Rights (CACR) in 2013.

CACR works to bridge the gap between government policies and grassroots beneficiaries, with a focus on children’s education, health, safety and participation. Two of its key initiatives centre on menstrual health and hygiene, and personal hygiene, including handwashing with soap.

“The menstrual hygiene programme was born out of the need to address the silence, myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation. While access to sanitary products is important, I believe education must remain at the heart of the conversation. Creating awareness is only the first step; the real challenge is turning knowledge into lasting behavioural change,” says Wadhwani, founder-director and CEO of CACR.

With support from UNICEF, the organisation has developed a structured programme covering menstruation, reproductive health, myths and taboos, nutrition, period pain and related issues. “We also speak about the range of sanitary products available and the safe disposal of menstrual waste. Over the years, we have reached more than 1.5 lakh adolescent girls through the menstrual health and hygiene programme,” he adds.

CACR collaborates with government schools across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, benefiting lakhs of students |

The sessions are conducted over several weeks, allowing trainers to build trust with students and encourage them to speak openly about their concerns. CACR also works with teachers, mothers and school management committees, recognising that meaningful change requires the support of the larger ecosystem.

The same approach underpins its personal hygiene initiative. The programme began after Wadhwani observed a child leaving a school toilet without washing his hands with soap. Although a washbasin was available, there was no soap. The incident highlighted a larger gap between awareness and practice. Through interactive and child-friendly sessions, CACR teaches children about the importance of handwashing and how good hygiene can help prevent illnesses. The organisation works with students over several months, using games and demonstrations to help healthy practices become habits.

CACR has reached around one lakh children through its personal hygiene programme and has trained nearly a thousand teachers to help reinforce these lessons after the organisation’s interventions conclude. It has also engaged parents and school communities, strengthening the support system around children. By educating adolescents today, CACR hopes to create a ripple effect that extends to families and future generations.

Anand Ghodke, WASH-CCES-DRR Specialist (in-charge), UNICEF Mumbai |

Anand Ghodke, WASH-CCES-DRR Specialist (in-charge), UNICEF Mumbai, shares, “UNICEF’s partnership with CACR spans nearly a decade and has focused on strengthening handwashing and menstrual hygiene management through technical, knowledge and financial support. CACR has played a crucial role in translating these interventions into meaningful action at the grassroots, working closely with schools, communities and government systems. What stands out is the organisation’s consistency and commitment to reaching vulnerable groups. Its ability to turn awareness into sustained action has created meaningful impact on the ground.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 93724 77002.