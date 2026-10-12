Blue Parijaat Foundation: Growing Goodness Through Education, Learning And Community Engagement (VIDEO)

Manvi Singh, Founder and Director, Blue Parijaat Foundation |

“Let’s grow goodness” is the guiding philosophy of the Blue Parijaat Foundation. The idea is rooted in a simple observation: while there are people who need support and others who genuinely want to help, many do not know how to find meaningful avenues to contribute. For Manvi Singh, the founder-director of the organisation, this gap became evident through experience in the non-profit sector.

Blue Parijaat Foundation (BPF) was envisioned as a way of bringing these people together and creating opportunities for individuals to contribute to the community. The idea of goodness, however, extends beyond social support. “It also encompasses growth and greenery, with an emphasis on creating a world where both can flourish,” shares Singh, a Powai resident.

BPF’s Project Vijetaas emerged around 2020, when economic uncertainty caused many people to lose their jobs and incomes. Among those affected were students struggling to continue their education and pay their fees. The project was created to help such students complete their undergraduate and postgraduate studies, particularly those pursuing professional courses. The programme supports students in courses such as medicine, physiotherapy, pharmacy, paramedical studies, engineering and software-related fields. Among those who have completed their courses through the programme are a doctor, a physiotherapist, a pharmacist, a paramedical student, two civil engineers and software professionals.

Beyond financial assistance, students receive support to develop skills needed to succeed, along with social and emotional skills. Monthly sessions cover areas such as self-awareness, financial and legal awareness, self-management and responsible decision-making. The programme is not limited to Mumbai, although most of its students are based in the city. Students from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal have also been supported.

The NGO’s Karjat centre, called Learning Adda, is designed to be an experience children look forward to, rather than an obligation imposed by parents. It caters to children from classes 1 to 7, who gather in the evenings between 6.30 pm and 9 pm.

The centre uses a variety of resources to make lessons engaging and accessible. Storybooks, a laptop for audiovisual stories and dance songs, and different teaching aids help children explore concepts beyond textbooks and written exercises. At the heart of Learning Adda is a simple principle: “Teach the way I can learn, rather than learn the way I teach,” explains Singh, who also has a full-time corporate job. By placing children’s needs at the centre of the learning process, the initiative seeks to make education more engaging, encourage curiosity and build a positive relationship with learning from an early age.

Dr Smriti Jha, Senior Radiologist, Apollo Hospital |

Dr Smriti Jha, Senior Radiologist, Apollo Hospital, shares,"Manvi’s dedication to education and the way she goes about getting things done are truly inspiring. I have met several beneficiaries and witnessed how her work has changed their lives. One of them has gone on to become a doctor, which is remarkable. I can see the difference she has made in the lives of these young people. Her education programme has helped transform their futures and opened up opportunities that can make a lasting difference. The most important thing she does is that she reintroduces these young people to their own innate confidence, which they always had, but somehow forgot that it ever existed.”