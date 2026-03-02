Angels Of Mumbai: Chahatt Khanna Talks About Her Foundation Ammarzo - “I Don’t Do Social Work Just For Publicity” | FPJ Exclusive

At The Free Press Journal’s prestigious Angels of Mumbai event, actress Chahatt Khanna took a moment away from the spotlight to speak about something deeply personal - her commitment to animal welfare through her initiative, Ammarzo Foundation. While she is known for her work in cinema and television, Chahatt revealed that stepping outside the comfort zone of fame to pursue meaningful social work hasn’t always been easy but it has always been intentional.

Speaking about balancing her acting career with on-ground social efforts, she said, “Yes, it is a little difficult because stepping out of your fame and your comfort zone is not everyone’s cup of tea. But I’m glad to be here.”

Chahatt shared that while many initiatives focus on women and children - causes she deeply respects and occasionally supports - her heart was drawn toward those who cannot voice their pain. “In today’s world, everybody is doing something or the other for humans, for kids, and so many causes. I have huge love and respect for women and children. I also keep doing certain activities to support women and their families, but I don’t want to talk about it. I wanted to do something for the voiceless - those who cannot speak their pain or demand their rights. I always wanted to do something for animals. Street animals in India are in distress.”

She explained that her luxury sleepwear brand Ammarzo directly funds the foundation’s work. “When I built the Amarzo brand, I decided to allocate a portion of the profit. We segregate 3% of the profit, which goes into the Ammarzo Foundation. From there, it is directed towards animal welfare. It’s a very small, lean team. I do not have many people, and it is not for the sake of having an NGO and doing things for show. It is simply an initiative where we do hardcore groundwork wherever it’s needed - without publicity, propaganda, or media flashes. It’s not about feeding a cow and making a video out of it. It is just service for animals, that’s it.”

When asked what advice she would give to people who want to begin social work but feel they lack resources or backing, Chahatt’s response was firm and encouraging: “To start, you need no funds, no godfather - just will. Having the will that you want to do this will pave your way. Believe me, once you take one step forward, you will see that God shows you three more steps ahead. That’s how I found my way. So it’s not that difficult.”

Through Ammarzo Foundation, Chahatt Khanna continues to channel a portion of her entrepreneurial success into meaningful, on-ground animal welfare work. At the Angels of Mumbai event, her message was simple yet powerful - true service doesn’t need an audience, only intention.