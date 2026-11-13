Anecdotes by Kindness Unlimited: When Strangers Became Family. A Night of Rain and Kindness

Photo by Milin John on Unsplash |

In the second story of Kindness Stories, a month-long series by Kindness Unlimited in association with The Free Press Journal, Ann Mary recounts an experience that stayed with her long after a night of heavy rain in a remote West Bengal village.

During Ann Mary’s internship in a remote village in West Bengal, near the India-Bhutan border, she and her two colleagues followed the same route every day from the small town where they were staying. Their work involved helping tea plantation workers receive the salaries they were owed. With no transport available to take them back after evening, they had to return before dark.

One day, heavy rain disrupted their plans. Stranded, the trio had no choice but to spend the night in the village. Ann had always dreamt of exploring far-flung places and living among local communities to experience their food and culture. Yet, now that the opportunity had come, she worried that they might become a burden on their hosts.

The family that welcomed them into their home offered them everything they could. There was freshly cooked food, a bed in a small but well-kept home, and a sense of safety among people they had hardly known. "They were truly kind at heart," Ann recalls.

By morning, the rain had not eased, and the bridge connecting the village to the town had partially broken. All they could do was wait. Then, three villagers stepped forward to help. As the rain slowly subsided, each offered to carry one of the visitors on a bike to the town, the only way left to reach it.

When they arrived, Ann and her colleagues tried to pay the men for their help. But they refused. "You are helping our people voluntarily to get the money they have been waiting to receive for so long. This is the least we could offer," they told the group, refusing to accept even a rupee despite their insistence.

For Ann, the lesson stayed with her long after the rain had passed. "I truly understood how fulfilling such experiences are, where values like kindness and humanity overshadow elements like money," she says.

Photo by Mei-Ling Mirow on Unsplash |

The villagers had little, yet they gave what they could and more than Ann and her colleagues could have imagined.

Ann dedicates this story to her hosts, the family who fed her, sheltered her and made a remote village feel like home.

Note:

Like Ann Mary, Kindness Unlimited has come across several such stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things through simple acts of kindness.

Kindness Unlimited is a youth-centric non-profit organisation that has been celebrating 21 years of spreading kindness by advocating it as a life skill. Guided by the motto, ‘Balancing self-interest with the common good’, the organisation works to build empathy, social capital and human connections across communities.

Have you performed or witnessed an act of kindness worth sharing? Write to Kindness Unlimited at contactus@kindnessunlimited.in.