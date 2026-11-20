Photo by Syawish Rehman on Unsplash |

In the third story of Kindness Stories, a month-long series by Kindness Unlimited in association with The Free Press Journal, Zeenath Khan, a teacher at a Powai school, recalls how she inspired 41 students to feed stray animals during the Covid-19 lockdown, turning a difficult time into a lesson in kindness and empathy.

When the Covid-19 lockdown pushed people indoors, it left one group particularly vulnerable: India's four-legged strays. With restaurants and eateries shut and food stalls no longer operational, the leftovers that animals depended on for their daily meals disappeared. Streets that once offered them food were suddenly left with little or nothing.

Zeenath Khan, a teacher at Bunts Sangha's S.M. Shetty High School in Powai, Mumbai, could not look away. "Kindness to animals is an essential part of human virtue," she says. She decided to turn her classroom into a call to action. Zeenath asked her 41 students to feed at least three stray animals once a week, ensuring that the animals did not go hungry during the lockdown.

The children took the initiative to heart. Week after week, they fed hungry animals, and the impact went both ways. While the animals received much-needed food, the children learnt a valuable lesson about compassion and kindness through their actions.

Photo by Malavika Pradeep on Unsplash |

"This made a difference in both of their lives," says Zeenath, referring to the children and the animals.

Her story is a reminder that kindness does not always require grand gestures. Sometimes, it begins with a simple request from a teacher who cares and students who choose to act. It is a lesson in compassion that goes beyond the classroom, showing how even the smallest acts of kindness can make a difference.

Note:

Like Zeenath Khan, Kindness Unlimited has come across several such stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things through simple acts of kindness.

Kindness Unlimited is a youth-centric non-profit organisation that has been celebrating 21 years of spreading kindness by advocating it as a life skill. Guided by the motto, ‘Balancing self-interest with the common good’, the organisation works to build empathy, social capital and human connections across communities.

Have you performed or witnessed an act of kindness worth sharing? Write to Kindness Unlimited at contactus@kindnessunlimited.in.