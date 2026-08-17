Anand Sonkamble, a Government School Teacher in Chargaon, Mobilised Support and Spent His Own Salary to Transform a Crumbling School Attended by Students from Adivasi Communities (VIDEO)

Anand Sonkamble, Primary teacher, Zilla Parishad School, Chargaon |

For the last 30 years, Anand Sonkamble has been teaching at various Zilla Parishad schools with great gusto and passion. But his journey has not been just about teaching. While teaching is one part of his job, the greater challenge, he believes, is ensuring that children not only come to school but also have a safe environment in which to learn.

Currently posted at a primary school in Chargaon village in Thane district, Sonkamble arrived there as a teacher in September. What he found left him shocked. The small school was in a dilapidated state.

“There was no way I would allow the students to study in it as it was in quite a bad state, the roof was leaking and was in a state that would collapse anytime,” says Sonkamble, who went out of his way to rebuild and transform the school, which is attended by children from Adivasi communities. “I reached out to government officials, corporates, well-wishers, NGOs, and friends, seeking support to help the students gain access to basic school facilities and a better education,” he adds.

With the help of these individuals and organisations, a new ground-plus-one building has now been constructed next to the dilapidated structure, where the students can study in a safer environment.

But Sonkamble's efforts did not end there. He has also spent a significant part of his own monthly salary on improving facilities for the students. “I believe that the students have a right to my salary too. For me, teaching is not just a job, but a way of shaping young lives and helping build India’s future,” he says.

Currently, 25 students from Adivasi families attend this Zilla Parishad primary school in Chargaon |

He also bought a smart TV, spending thousands of rupees from his own pocket, so that the students could access digital learning beyond their traditional syllabus.

Mukesh Vispute, President, Rotary Club of Ambarnath (2025-26) |

Mukesh Vispute, President, Rotary Club of Ambarnath (2025-26), says, “Anand Sonkamble's persistence and commitment to improving facilities for his students was a key factor behind the school's transformation. When he approached the Rotary Club of Ambarnath for renovation support, our team visited the school and found the infrastructure in a severely neglected condition. The classrooms were dilapidated, toilet facilities—particularly for girls—were inadequate, and the school kitchen was also in poor shape. We subsequently adopted the school under our Happy School Project, undertaking a major infrastructure upgrade. A new classroom was constructed on the first floor, separate toilets for boys and girls were built, and the kitchen was renovated. The club also provided benches, cupboards and fans. Our aim was not merely to renovate a building, but to create a safe, hygienic and better learning environment where every child can learn with dignity and confidence.”

If you would like to support Anand Sonkamble’s efforts to further improve the school, you can contact him on +91 77220 72007