Alert Citizen Forum Empowers Communities Through Education, Skills, Digital Literacy and Employment (VIDEO)

Niranjan Aher, Founder-President, Alert Citizen Forum |

For Alert Citizen Forum (ACF), social change begins with people willing to step forward and participate. Founded in 2011 by Jogeshwari resident Niranjan Aher, the not-for-profit organisation encourages citizens to come together to address issues affecting economically weaker and underprivileged communities.

Over the years, ACF has worked across education, healthcare, employment and environmental protection. “The initiatives reach communities in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, and the efforts have helped transform the lives of thousands of people,” says Aher, founder-president, ACF. At the heart of this work is the belief that public participation can help build communities that are sustainable, self-sufficient and efficient.

Alert Citizen Forum works across education, healthcare, employment and skill development |

For Aher, education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty and securing a better future. “Education is a way to escape poverty and secure the future, and that is why we focus strongly on this work,” he says. Apart from adopting schools and students, which is common, ACF goes a step ahead and also adopts teachers. Under this programme, people can fund teacher volunteers who support the existing teachers in schools. “Most government schools have only one or two teachers,” says the 38-year-old. The additional support helps ease the teachers’ workload and ensures that students’ education is not affected.

But Aher believes education alone is not enough to help families break the cycle of poverty. Employment opportunities, particularly for women, are equally important, as social conditions and a lack of childcare can often prevent them from working. ACF therefore trains women in making a range of products, providing them with skill-based employment opportunities that can help them earn and contribute to their families’ financial growth. The women make handmade and eco-conscious products, including bamboo-based items, Diwali products and products made from coconut shells and cow dung.

“The revenue generated by the sales is given to them, which, apart from making them financially independent, has also made them confident individuals,” says Aher. He adds that this has also had a ripple effect, with a significant reduction in migration from semi-urban and rural areas.

Prachi Lalwani, Director, Areion Foundation |

Prachi Lalwani, Director, Areion Foundation, shares, “ACF is making a meaningful difference by working at the grassroots level in education, healthcare, environment, and community empowerment. Its initiatives provide rural and tribal children with better access to education, resources, sports, and digital learning. Through health camps and awareness programmes, ACF also promotes healthier and more informed communities. The organisation’s women and youth empowerment initiatives create opportunities for greater self-reliance and dignity. Its environmental programmes encourage communities to actively participate in protecting nature. By bringing together communities, schools, volunteers, and corporate partners, ACF has built a collaborative model of social development. What makes its work impactful is its consistent focus on reaching underserved communities and creating opportunities for long-term improvement.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 9833638989.