Aftertaste Foundation Empowers Women Through Art, Craft and Sustainable Livelihoods (VIDEO)

Shalini Datta, Founder, Aftertaste Foundation |

Moving to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make it big in life is common. But packing up your suitcase to move here with the sole purpose of changing society is far less so. Malad resident Shalini Datta did exactly that. Leaving behind her life in Kolkata, she moved to Mumbai, where she worked in the development sector before founding the not-for-profit Aftertaste Foundation. "I spent the first 10 years of my career as a technologist, but over time I found myself questioning the growing inequalities I witnessed around me. What strengthened my resolve even more was the widespread belief that nothing would ever change. Instead of accepting that, I decided I wanted to be part of the change," says Datta.

Through art and craft, women from underserved communities are empowered to build sustainable livelihoods |

Using art and craft as a tool for empowerment, Aftertaste helps women from economically disadvantaged communities build sustainable livelihoods. By combining skill development, a sense of ownership and financial literacy, the organisation enables women to achieve financial independence, break the intergenerational cycle of poverty and create better opportunities for their children to lead dignified lives. Most of its beneficiaries are homemakers and mothers from underserved communities, with a significant number being single mothers.

"We had to design a model that recognised the realities of these women's lives. They had household responsibilities and young children to care for, so it was important that the work was community-based and located close to their homes," shares the founder. They are trained in a range of art and craft techniques to create handcrafted and hand-painted products, including journals, notebooks, photo frames, bookmarks, bag charms, keychains, book covers, tote bags, laptop bags, office bags, lamps, trays and decorative hangings. Today, they produce a catalogue of more than 100 handcrafted products.

“Our products have found a strong market through exhibitions. We participate in around 75 to 80 exhibitions every year, with the number increasing significantly during the festive season," says Datta. Exhibitions remain a key source of revenue for the women. The organisation also receives a large share of its income from corporate orders, with women creating customised employee gifts, welcome kits and event merchandise for companies.

Chandrika Parmar, Director DoCC and Associate Professor, S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research |

Chandrika Parmar, Director DoCC and Associate Professor, S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, shared, "Aftertaste is driven by a powerful vision of empowering women and families in some of the most vulnerable communities. At the heart of its work is a commitment to breaking intergenerational cycles of vulnerability and marginalisation. Through art and craft, Shalini Datta has created an approach that goes beyond livelihood generation—it builds skills, nurtures confidence, brings joy, and opens pathways to dignity and economic independence. What distinguishes Aftertaste is its emphasis on deep, sustained engagement with communities, creating lasting change that extends across families and generations.”

If you would like to get in touch with the NGO, you can call 8591734522 or email at marketing@aftertaste.in.