A Policeman Goes Beyond Duty For Stray Animals

Senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar set up Pure Animal Lovers, a network of animal feeders and caretakers

As citizens enter the MHB police station, they’re greeted by a pack of stray dogs that are friendly and curious. Permanent residents of the police station premises, they are fed and taken care of at the police station on the orders of senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar.

An animal lover since childhood, Kudalkar through his initiatives like PAL, a group of like minded animal activists, lawyers and ground level feeders, Kudalkar aims to go above and beyond his duty not only towards the citizens but also stray animals.

During the first phase of thr Covid-19 lockdown, senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar saw the poor condition of the stray dogs in and around the city and realised he had to do something. I got on WhatsApp and built several groups, which are still functioning and expanding. “I named the initiative Pure Animal Lovers as all of these groups were focused on working for animals,” Kudalkar (49) said.

The policeman had to extend his feeding circles across Maharashtra during the Covid-19 lockdown. “Hotels and tourist areas were completely shut, with not even feeders allowed to step out. At that time, we devised the plan to ensure accountability on someone local who was then provided logistical and monetary support to ensure continuous feeding and health monitoring of the stray animals. "

Pure Animal Lovers, a 8000 strong group, doesn’t just focus on feeding and medical attention of strays but also unites to protect animal lovers and feeders from abuse. “So many people call us from across the country to complain about abuses they face just for taking care of strays or adopting animals. We give them legal advice and support,” Kudalkar said.

Felicitated by the governor, political leaders, media and his own department, Kudalkar believes that everyone needs to work for the voiceless. He said, “Even people with pets who claim to love animals, mistreats strays. How can one love animal preferentially?”

Born and raised in Mumbai, Kudalkar lives with his wife and son and their rescued Persian cat. “All three of us are passionate about animals, so we all find our ways of contributing towards their lives,” he said.

