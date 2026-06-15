Yoga: Path To God

A practitioner engages in meditation and spiritual reflection, embodying yoga's journey towards self-realisation and divine connection | Representative Image

Yoga is nothing unnatural. Yoga is not foreign to us. Yoga is like the return of an intoxicated man to a life of sobriety. Having come to this world of allurements and entanglements, so many of us have drunk the wine of maya. A veil of ignorance – avidya – clouds our minds. It is this ignorance that robs the intellect of its knowledge of discrimination.

One begins to think that he is the body, the mind, the senses. One confounds the perishable body to be the spirit and starts hankering after pleasure. In reality, this world of maya is nothing but a source of misery.

When we are satisfied by worldly pleasures, its possessions and its powers, we begin to live an existence similar to that of animals. From maya – intoxication, man has to attain God-intoxication. Ignorance has to be destroyed by the knowledge of the Self.

Yoga Through Spiritual Fellowship

I would wish to pass on to you a yoga which I have found useful. Yoga is not taught. It is caught. It is caught through fellowship with a Master yogi – a yogi who lives in constant communion with the Eternal. If you can find one such yogi – go and sit at his feet, look into the depths of his eyes, and catch the vibrations that flow out of him in an endless stream. Receive those vibrations, bathe in those vibrations. The vibrations that emanate from a true yogi will bless you with a vision of God in the lotus of your heart.

(June 21, 2026 is the International Day of Yoga)

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)