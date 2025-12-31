Year Ender 2025: Are India’s Graduates Truly Employable, Or Are Degrees Failing The Workforce?

India’s graduate employability gap highlights the urgent need to align higher education with industry skills, experiential learning and workplace readiness |

Every year, over 25 lakh students graduate from Indian colleges (source: British Council), brimming with hopes, ambitions, and an aspiration of contributing to the nation’s overall growth story. India’s demographic strength, we are often told, lies in its vast numbers of youth. But a critical question remains unanswered: Are our graduates truly employable?

This is not merely a theoretical debate confined to academic circles; it is a pressing national concern with deep implications for the economy, society, and India’s competitive standing in the global marketplace. At Birla Open Minds Private Limited, an educational organisation deeply invested in innovation, talent development, and employer readiness, I have had the privilege of engaging with students, educators, and industry leaders across sectors. Based on these interactions, I believe the answer is complex, rooted in systemic challenges but also enriched with opportunities.

Recent surveys have portrayed a stark picture: a large percentage of engineering, commerce, and arts graduates are not job-ready upon completing their education. Several years ago, a national employability report revealed that only about 47% of graduates are employable in core jobs, with even lower figures for graduates trained in arts and commerce. While these numbers have gradually improved, the gap between academic learning and workplace demands remains significant.

But we must ask: What does employability really mean? It’s not merely the ability to secure a job. It is the ability to perform productively in a role assigned, adapt to organisational needs, and grow with evolving industry expectations. By this measure, many of our graduates are only partially industry-ready.

Over the years, I have observed several recurring themes that hold our graduates back:

Curriculum lagging behind industry needs

Academic syllabi in many colleges are outdated, with limited input from industry stakeholders. Subjects are taught in silos with no integration and industry connect, often disconnected from real-world applications. While theory is critical, employers increasingly value practical skills, such as data literacy, digital fluency, and problem-solving skills that are absent or under-emphasised in many traditional, outdated programmes.

In a rapidly digitising world, graduates need to be comfortable with the advent of technology, analytics, latest skills in demand, and collaborative tools. Unfortunately, many institutions still prioritise rote memorisation over experiential learning.

Lack of experiential learning opportunities

Internships, live projects, industry assignments, and multidisciplinary exposure are not uniformly accessible. Students often graduate without ever having worked on real projects or interacted meaningfully with industry professionals. As a result, they struggle to connect academic concepts with practical challenges.

At Birla Open Minds, we routinely encounter young graduates who perform well in academic examinations but stumble when asked to think critically, communicate persuasively, or manage cross-functional tasks.

Soft skills and communication deficit

Employers consistently highlight gaps in soft skills, especially communication, teamwork, adaptability, and business awareness. These attributes are critical for success in any job, yet they receive inadequate attention in most curricula. Graduates may be technically sound but often find it difficult to articulate ideas, work in diverse teams, or understand workplace etiquette. This is not a personal failing; it reflects the limited emphasis on holistic skill development in many traditional educational models.

Unequal access and quality disparities

India’s higher education ecosystem is vast and diverse, from elite institutions to remote colleges struggling with resource constraints. This diversity is a strength, but it also creates uneven learning experiences across regions and socio-economic backgrounds. Many students simply do not have access to quality faculty, infrastructure, or mentorship.

Despite these challenges, I remain optimistic—not out of idealism but because I see practical solutions gaining traction across the ecosystem.

Curriculum modernisation through industry partnerships

Universities and colleges must work proactively with industry partners to update curricula regularly. Growth sectors like AI, machine learning, sustainability, digital marketing, and the gig economy demand new competencies. Academic institutions must embrace a flexible, modular design that integrates emerging technologies, case-based learning, and real industry problems.

Industry–academia collaboration should go beyond token internships, with co-designed courses, guest lectures, and mentorship networks that expose students to current practices and tools.

Embedding experiential learning at the core

Graduates should not be evaluated solely on examinations. Instead, project portfolios, internships, hackathons, and industry-based assessments must be central to their learning journey. These experiences help cultivate a growth mindset, hands-on problem-solving, and a proactive approach to uncertainty—all critical for employability. Educational institutions also need to invest in labs, digital platforms, and simulated work environments that mirror real business challenges.

Holistic skill development

Employability requires a blend of technical and human skills. Communication labs, leadership programmes, ethical reasoning workshops, and interdisciplinary seminars must become standard components of higher education.

At Birla Open Minds, we emphasise emotional intelligence, resilience, and cross-cultural competence as much as technical proficiency. Employers value candidates who can collaborate with empathy, navigate ambiguity, and build trust across teams.

Leveraging technology for inclusive learning

Digital platforms like MOOCs, virtual labs, and AI-driven assessments can democratise access to quality content. Students from remote or resource-limited institutions can now learn alongside peers in specialised programmes. Technology also offers adaptive learning pathways, enabling students to build personalised skill maps aligned with evolving job market needs.

Lifelong learning as a mindset

The half-life of skills is shrinking. Graduates must view learning as a continuous journey, not a one-time destination. This requires a cultural shift from chasing degrees to building skills, from linear careers to agile growth paths. Employers, too, must invest in talent development, recognising that investment in people yields returns that no automated system can replace.

The question “Are our graduates employable?” should not be answered with a simple yes or no. Today’s graduates are ambitious, capable, and resilient—but they often lack the ecosystem support required to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Employability is not the sole responsibility of students or employers; it is a shared responsibility of educators, industry leaders, policymakers, and the learners themselves.

India stands at a pivotal moment. We have the demographic advantage; now we must build the capability advantage. By reimagining education, aligning with industry needs, and nurturing human-centric skills, we can empower our graduates not just to get jobs, but to lead, innovate, and transform the world.

The students of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Their success is the nation’s success, and together, we must ensure that their potential is not just recognised, but realised.

The author is founder & Managing Director of Birla Open Minds.