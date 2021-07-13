Yashpal Sharma ‘chested’ the savage Malcolm Marshall, writes Robin Roy

Despite assuring Jim Paa (Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath) that he would go slow, how could the gutsy Yashpal Sharma not take revenge against Bob Willis who had "sledged him in Madras"? True to script, Yashpal left his stumps, stepped outside the crease and flicked it over the leg side for a huge six!

When Jim paa asked him... what if you had got out? “No Jim pa, apne par bharosa hai”. And Yashpal won us the semi-final against England in the 1983 World Cup.

Though he was never considered a batsman with a swagger, Yashpal was highly regarded for his ability to crack a tough nut, decode any bowling attack, and send it to the cleaners.

He would often say, "I shared a strange relationship with Malcolm Marshall. The moment I would come in, he would at least hit me twice on the chest.’’

Yashpal was the connect that saw the transition of Team India – from being an awful ODI side, (he was part of the 1979 World Cup where India lost even to Sri Lanka) to becoming the World Champions.

In the 1983 tournament, he played a pivotal role by scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28, including a match-winning 61 against England in the semis.