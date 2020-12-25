Xmas vigilantes: Why are Hinduism's self-styled gatekeepers concerned over Christmas celebrations in India?

In 1998, Anjan Dutt made a much-glossed over Bollywood film titled 'Bada Din,' starring Marc Robinson, Shabana Azmi, and Tara Deshpande in key roles. As blasé as it later turned out to be in the public imagination, the film's content was simple but, in many ways, paramount for its times.

A Christian (Robinson), in a rocky relationship with a Hindu girl (Deshpande), grows through impeccable exploits, that involves a dodgy murder in the locality, and eventually finds love in sharing the mundane pangs of existence and loneliness at the doorstep of another equally-aggrieved soul, his landlady (Azmi). Their newfound relationship takes several Platonic turns, till they're truly united in all their intimacy and sorrow on the occasion of Christmas, the titular "Bada Din".

In addition to a fascinating soundtrack composed by Jatin-Lalit, the other obvious "big takeaways" of the film, ostensibly conceived by Dutt, were humble lessons in humility and virtue.

Christmas, so prevalent in the film's backdrop, never does exert its purportedly "religious" overtones. Instead, a sensitive perspective empathises with the shared suffering of the human condition and, in its own reading of tolerance and forgiveness, proliferates the strongest of bonds, which is ultimately what Christmas is all about.

At the cost of sounding rather repetitive amid a din of varying liberal dissent, it is perhaps worth noting, at some point, that all of these inclusive values are at stake in 21st-century India, as the country steers headway into increasingly divisive times.

Stripped of their sensitivities, humane events are now tagged and categorised neatly into religious calendars, and any celebration of the same, which doesn't fit into the predefined category, attracts strict censure from self-styled gatekeepers of said religions.

-

Yuletide's blessings this year were stopped short, in a sea of public grace. Ex-IPS officer M Nageswara Rao took to rebuking every Hindu accomplice of his who wished him 'Merry Christmas' on the occasion and shared the screenshots of the same on Twitter, in apparent attempt to justify his self-appointed mission to ensure "Equal Rights for Hindus".

Instead of providing any explanation as to why celebrating Christmas as a Hindu lacerates one's religious position, the former I/C Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) instead went on to proudly display his panache for hitting back at earnest greetings with a dogmatic flair.

In a series of tweets titled "My Christmas conversation", followed by an appropriate number, Rao, an esteemed public servant of his time, unleashed his inner Grinch with a chagrin directed at whoever wished him on Christmas.

"I am not a Christian, and I presume neither are you. Then why this?" was his standard response to his well-wishers, followed by a respective addendum depending on who wished him.

In one of the cases, he even appeared to quiz the sender on when "Bhagwad Geeta Jayanti" is, as if in rebuttal to the Christmas wishes he received.

A "Hindu journalist of a reputed TV channel" who harmlessly wished Rao a Merry Christmas was met with a sombre soliloquy-styled discourse, where he went on a long rant to elaborate on the "deracination of one's own religion" which purportedly occurs "when one internalises an alien religious mores [sic.] by greeting amongst themselves for alien festivals".

"This is the deadly disease that has infected Hindus because of anti-Hindu Abrahamic Education system," said the self-styled champion of Hindu rights.