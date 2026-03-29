Women’s Long March To Equality

Supreme Court |

The march of women in India’s armed forces has been less a steady parade than a courtroom relay, with the baton repeatedly passed to the Supreme Court. It is to the Court’s credit—and the services’ discomfort—that many of the rights women officers now enjoy have been judicially secured rather than institutionally granted. The latest verdict, holding that women serving as Short Service Commission (SSC) officers cannot be denied Permanent Commission (PC) across the Army, Navy and Air Force, is yet another milestone in this reluctant evolution, marking a decisive shift toward substantive equality in military careers. One can only wish the armed forces had anticipated the inevitability of reform and initiated these changes themselves, especially after women have repeatedly demonstrated competence equal to men in all but, perhaps, brute physical strength. Even that distinction, in an era of remote warfare and technological precision, appears increasingly irrelevant.

The Court’s ruling is significant not merely for its outcome but for its diagnosis: the denial of PC was rooted in “systemic discrimination.” Women officers, it noted, were assessed for years on the assumption that they had no long-term future in service. This presumption shaped their performance appraisals, limiting opportunities and, perversely, later being used against them when avenues for permanent commission were finally opened. Such an appraisal system, the three-member Bench observed, is structurally distorted—one that first denies ambition and then penalises its absence, embedding inequality deep within institutional processes and outcomes. By lifting the arbitrary annual cap of 250 women officers eligible for permanent commission and questioning opaque evaluation criteria, the Court has sought to restore fairness to a process long skewed by bias. Importantly, it has also extended limited pensionary benefits to those who had already left service, acknowledging that justice delayed cannot entirely become justice denied, even if restitution remains partial.

This intervention must also be read in the context of the changing nature of warfare itself. A month into the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the world has witnessed how wars can be waged without the mass deployment of ground troops. India’s own Operation Sindoor was another such instance. Precision strikes, drone warfare and cyber operations have redefined combat, eroding the traditional arguments used to exclude women from long-term military roles. If wars are increasingly fought through consoles and coordinated intelligence rather than sheer physical endurance, the rationale for discrimination collapses under its own weight. The Court has, in effect, nudged the armed forces towards aligning policy with reality. Yet, judicial pronouncements, however progressive, cannot substitute for institutional conviction. True equality will be achieved not when courts compel change, but when the services themselves internalise it as a matter of principle rather than compliance.