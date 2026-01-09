Power, whether personal or political, carries the responsibility to act with restraint, ethics and moral clarity | Representative Image

A wise philosopher once said, “With great power comes great responsibility.” We all possess power and the ability to get things done. The question is: what prevents us from using this power wisely instead of becoming bullies?

Power can help or harm

Consider a popular student in school. That very popularity grants power, which can be used to help others or to bully less popular or junior students. The same principle applies to ragging in colleges, local strongmen (the ‘bahubalis’, as they are known in the North), or anyone with influence. Power can either serve people or abuse the system.

Bullying at the highest levels

We see this pattern at every level. Dictators and even elected presidents can use their authority to bully citizens, harass immigrants, or threaten smaller nations—all in the name of doing good. In the past, leaders at least hid behind fig leaves of democracy or claims about weapons of mass destruction. Today, the justifications are blatant: “We want their oil, that’s all.”

Dharma as the guiding principle

What makes the use of power responsible? When we are given power, we must choose how to use it. What guides responsible use is nothing but our sense of dharma—our understanding of universal ethics. Whether it is a child bullying younger students or a president or dictator running amok, if actions are guided by dharma, by universal principles of right and wrong, they become wise and responsible. Without dharma, power becomes tragic for everyone involved.

No escape from consequences

Make no mistake, there is no escaping the consequences of misused power. You may get away with it temporarily, but eventually it catches up. Those who abuse power are confined to the dustbins of history.

Wisdom from unexpected places

By the way, that wise philosopher who spoke of power and responsibility? It was Spider-Man’s uncle from the comic strip. There can be wisdom even in unexpected places. The choice is ours: will we use our power, however small or great, guided by dharma? Or will we add another cautionary tale to history’s collection?

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. He can be reached at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com.