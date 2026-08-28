Why Bureaucrats Are Queuing Up For The Ram Mandir CEO’s Post

The first full-time Ram Mandir CEO will oversee an expanding institution balancing pilgrimage, administration, security and technology | AI Generated Image

The scramble for the first full-time CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust is revealing something about the institution taking shape in Ayodhya. The post has attracted 5,585 applications, with retired IAS and IPS officers, former military personnel, corporate executives, and technology professionals among those seeking the job. After several rounds of scrutiny, 16 candidates were called for face-to-face interviews in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12.

This is not a routine vacancy in a religious trust. The position has acquired an importance that goes well beyond the conventional management of a temple.

Why The Post Matters

Why are senior bureaucrats and retired security officials interested in running a religious institution?

One answer is the transformation of the Ram Mandir itself. It is becoming a vast institution dealing with enormous crowds, security, donations, construction projects, employees, vendors, technology, government agencies, and constant public scrutiny.

For a retired IAS officer, much of this represents familiar territory. Coordinating departments, handling competing interests, managing large operations, responding to crises, and ensuring implementation are all part of a bureaucrat's professional experience. The difference is that the institution is religious rather than governmental.

Bureaucracy Meets Tradition

And that difference could be the biggest challenge.

The Ram Mandir CEO will not be running a government department with a clearly defined chain of command. He will have to work with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, religious leaders, government officials, police and security agencies, employees, contractors, and service providers. Above all, he will deal with millions of pilgrims whose expectations cannot always be addressed through administrative procedures.

This is where bureaucratic experience can be both an advantage and a limitation. A senior administrator is accustomed to taking decisions within a hierarchy. A religious institution requires consultation, patience, and sensitivity to tradition. Questions involving religious practices and sentiment will require an understanding of the institution's character.

The selection process indicates that the trust understands the unusual nature of the assignment. From 5,585 applications, the field was reduced through several stages. Candidates were assessed on leadership, management, communication, technology, and their vision for the temple.

Selection Panel And Security

The selection committee itself is significant. It includes retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and nuclear scientist Suresh Haware.

The message is clear. The trust is not looking for a ceremonial administrator; it wants someone capable of running a large organisation.

The interest of former police officers is particularly understandable. Ayodhya's biggest operational challenge will often be crowd management. During major festivals, visitor numbers can rise sharply. Security, access control, emergency response, VIP movement, and coordination with central and state agencies will require constant attention.

Former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey is among the names that have attracted attention. A former Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, he has held senior positions and worked with the STF and ATS. His association with the Aliganj Hanuman temple in Lucknow gives him additional experience of religious-site management.

Managing More Than Security

Yet the temple cannot be run like a police establishment.

Police organisations depend on command, discipline, and clearly defined authority. The Ram Mandir will require negotiation and consensus among people with different responsibilities. The CEO will have to know when to issue an instruction and when to listen.

Former military officers bring another relevant skill set. Managing logistics, personnel, and emergencies on a large scale is central to military training. But military discipline alone cannot address the delicate task of balancing modern management with religious tradition.

This is where corporate and technology professionals become significant.

Digital donations, accounting systems, visitor management, data analysis, online services, employee management, infrastructure and communication will increasingly become part of the temple's daily functioning. A corporate professional may bring expertise that a conventional bureaucratic background does not necessarily provide.

Building A New Institution

The challenge, therefore, is not to find the most senior administrator; it is to find someone capable of bringing different kinds of expertise together.

There is also a personal reason the post is likely to attract retired officials. Retirement brings an abrupt end to careers built around authority and public administration. The Ram Mandir offers an opportunity to remain involved in a major institution with national visibility.

For a senior official, it could become a professional legacy.

Transparency And Public Trust

The recent controversy over alleged theft of donations has also highlighted the importance of financial controls and transparency. Public confidence will depend not simply on the scale of donations but also on the credibility of systems used to account for them.

The successful candidate will stand at the intersection of faith and management, tradition, and technology. He will need to understand bureaucracy without behaving like a government official and religious sensitivities without allowing them to become an excuse for administrative inefficiency.

The 5,585 applications are, therefore, more than the evidence of the prestige attached to the Ram Mandir. They reflect the emergence of a new kind of institution in Ayodhya, religious in character but increasingly similar to a large public-facing organisation.

For bureaucrats, it is an unusual post-retirement administrative challenge. For police and military officers, it offers an opportunity to apply their experience. For corporate professionals, it is a chance to build systems for an institution still in its formative years.

The successful candidate will need the temperament to work with saints and officials, the ability to manage large numbers of people, financial discipline, and technological understanding. Above all, the CEO will need the sensitivity to recognise that the Ram Mandir cannot be managed purely as a corporate enterprise.

The first full-time CEO will do more than manage the temple; he will help define how the Ram Mandir functions for years to come.

The writer is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.