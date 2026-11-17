Who Really Owns The Family Business? The Succession Questions Indian Promoters Must Answer | Image: TVS (Representative)

The dispute within the TVS family has placed a question before Indian business families that is often postponed until relationships fracture: when a family divides its businesses, has it also divided its wealth? Lakshmi Venu’s formal notice to her father, Venu Srinivasan, seeking partition of family assets, has brought the question into public view. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has supported the demand.

The legal foundation reported for Lakshmi’s claim includes Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, amended in 2005. The amendment gives daughters the same rights as sons in ‘coparcenary’ property of a Hindu joint family governed by Mitakshara Law.

There is an equally important principle of individual property rights that deserves recognition. Where wealth has been earned independently by an individual through his own efforts during his lifetime and is legally established as self-acquired property, he has the right to decide how it is used, transferred or disposed of. Social expectations, family traditions, and the understandable desire for equal treatment among children cannot, by themselves, take away that legal right.

The TVS family reached an arrangement in 2020, allocating business interests among different branches. A memorandum of understanding followed in March 2024 among the four members of the Venu Srinivasan family. Venu Srinivasan and his son, Sudarshan, maintain that a settlement was reached. Lakshmi and Mallika’s position is that the immediate family’s economic interests were not comprehensively partitioned. The parties differ over whether the later understanding settled ownership or dealt substantially with management responsibilities, trademarks, and restrictions on competing businesses.

Allocating a business to a family member to manage does not establish that the person owns all its underlying economic interests. Agreeing who will lead a company or use a family name does not necessarily settle who is entitled to the wealth represented by that business. Management, control, and ownership can be allocated differently.

If Lakshmi’s claim is established under law, the exercise could extend well beyond a conventional family partition. It may require reconstructing the relevant family asset pool, examining interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, and tracing the historical source of those assets, investments, and capital contributions. Even successive rights issue subscriptions in group companies may warrant examination to establish whether the funds came from coparcenary resources or from Venu Srinivasan’s independently earned wealth. That distinction could determine the legal character of the resulting investments. There would also be questions of historical transfers, beneficial ownership, liabilities, and the valuation of direct and indirect interests in listed and unlisted businesses. Trust arrangements and layered holding structures could make the exercise particularly complex.

The next phase will depend on how the notice is answered, whether the parties can reconcile their differing interpretations of the family arrangements, and whether a negotiated settlement is possible. If the matter proceeds to court, the nature and source of the assets, the validity and effect of earlier settlements, the rights of the respective family members, and the valuation methodology could all become contested issues.

The dispute also raises a persistent question of gender and ownership in the larger Indian business ecosystem. Sons have traditionally been groomed for core businesses, introduced to influential stakeholders and prepared for leadership. Daughters have sometimes been directed towards separate ventures or peripheral responsibilities while being expected to preserve family harmony.

Global education and exposure to global governance norms, following spirituality, and public claims to family values have done little to eliminate the oldest human frailties within business families. Wealth, power, control, and influence continue to test relationships, exposing how easily personal ambition and biases overwhelm the very values families profess to uphold.

The other in-the-public-eye dispute, involving Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath, raises a related, though legally distinct, concern. Her claim includes the alleged non-implementation of a 1994 family arrangement. The Supreme Court has directed the parties towards mediation, while related proceedings have been deferred. An arrangement made within one generation can remain contested by the next when ownership, control, documentation, and expectations have not been made sufficiently clear.

The TVS group includes listed businesses, alongside other operating and financing interests. Promoters may simultaneously be shareholders, executives, board members, and custodians of a family legacy. A prolonged disagreement can divert their attention, unsettle management succession, delay strategic decisions, and create uncertainty around control, voting rights, and leadership. It can complicate capital allocation, related-party transactions, and board appointments. The public spat of the disagreement over a company secretary’s reporting arrangement at Sundaram-Clayton, followed by a reversal, illustrates how family differences can enter corporate functioning.

Under company law and applicable listing obligations, the board members of listed entities, where these family members have presence or ownership, must scrutinise conflicts of interest, related-party transactions, and decisions affecting the company and its shareholders.

After all, any uncertainty around controlling shareholders can affect investor confidence and valuation. Minority shareholders should not bear the economic cost and even the legal fees of unresolved succession arrangements within a promoter family. The good practice for board members assumes that they will focus on their fiduciary responsibility and not negotiate the family settlement or adjudicate inheritance claims. They need distance from the private dispute and close attention to its corporate consequences.

The practical lessons from many a promoter family dispute lie in keeping three questions separate, even when families are accustomed to treating them as one. My O-M-G framework of Ownership, Management, and Governance helps examine this. Who is legally entitled to the wealth? Who has the authority and competence to run the businesses? And who is responsible for ensuring that decisions serve the enterprise and all its shareholders?

A sound succession arrangement requires clarity on family and business assets, beneficial ownership, leadership eligibility, valuation, liquidity, exit rights, and dispute resolution. Family constitutions and councils can structure difficult conversations but cannot override statutory rights or replace enforceable legal and corporate documents. Arrangements must remain workable when family relationships change, valuations move, and the next generation asserts legitimate expectations. The institution must be able to continue beyond the individuals who built it.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai