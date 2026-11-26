One honest conversation with a trusted person can help overcome emotional barriers and build deeper connections | AI Representational Image

Think of the last time you told someone how you really felt. Not the polished version, the real one. If it took you a while to remember, you are in good company.

For most of us, it’s too difficult to open our hearts to someone. Why? Simply because we are afraid to do so, or maybe we don’t want to be hurt or look foolish, or we feel that others would abuse our trust. All these fears are reasonable.

Most of us have trusted someone who didn’t deserve it, and we remember exactly how it felt. So the fear isn’t a defect. It’s the memory doing its job. The trouble starts when that memory runs the whole house, and we treat every new person as if they were the one who hurt us. And that is why today it’s easier than ever to stay half-closed without anyone noticing. We can reply with an emoji, post only the good photographs, and keep every conversation light enough that nothing can go wrong. Nobody is rude, nobody gets hurt, and nobody comes any closer to anybody. It looks like being connected, but it is really being careful.

There is a cost in this that we rarely count. When we hold back, no doubt we protect ourselves from being hurt, but we also hold back from being known. And being known is what most of us are quietly hungry for. Isn’t it?

So, when we want someone to hear the real version, why do we offer the careful one? Because the careful version can only be liked, never loved. If someone admires the version we have edited, they have admired the editing.

We go home still unseen, and a little lonelier than before, even though the evening went well. None of this means pouring out everything to everyone. That would be carelessness, not courage. We should understand one thing clearly: trust was never meant to be handed out in bulk. But somewhere in our lives, there is usually one person who has earned a little more than the careful version, and we keep giving them the same polite answers anyway.

Perhaps it can begin with, say, one honest sentence to one safe person this week. It may feel awkward in the beginning. It may not be returned the way we hoped. But it is the only way the real version ever gets a chance to be heard.

So, the next time someone asks, ‘How are you?’ just try to answer honestly.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, the USA, the UK, South Africa, Australia, Canada and Mauritius. To date, more than 10,000 published columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com.)

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