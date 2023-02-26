What must young climate action warriors do?

Representative Image | Anja/Pixabay

Young, conscientious Indians who agonise over climate change are frustrated with most of their politicians. The disastrous consequences of climate change with floods, droughts, melting glaciers, sinking cities and their impact on all of us, especially the poorest of the poor are there for all to see. We are all aware that things are projected to worsen globally as the years roll by.

But why is the average politician in our neighbourhood not bothered? Why is the concern of the youth not reflected in the actions and manifestos of political parties? The youth are going to inherit the earth and her future- the good with the bad. How can they convince the politicians to address climate change seriously?

This was the subject of a recent ‘Environment Festival’ in Pune attended primarily by college students. Only one of the three politicians invited for a discussion on the subject showed up; the other two apparently had better things to do.

Amidst all the charts, graphs, pictures and projections of the Doomsday scenario that were presented, the young audience was also educated on a simple truth: the politician is not going to change, because people like us do not make a dent in his vote bank.

Although everyone accepts that a sustainable future is the way forward, climate warriors and their sympathisers are too few and scattered. The politicians’ vote bank across India is largely driven by caste, communal and divisive politics and concern for the environment is the least of their concerns.

So what should the youth do?

First and foremost, the youth must accept this reality and then, without feeling defeated, adopt smart, multi-pronged strategies to bring about change. Here are some suggestions.

* Live by example: While we have high expectations and demands from politicians and political parties, the fact is that each one of us is responsible for the heavy burden we have put on Mother Earth. We live the convenience of a consumption-driven lifestyle. We need to correct our own mistakes. In that respect, what have we done to reduce our own carbon footprint? Do we follow the golden principle of ‘Reduce, Re-use, Recycle’?

How often do we cycle/walk/use public transport/reduce the use of personal vehicles; segregate garbage and minimise the use of plastic in our homes? All of this may not be possible every time; but is each one of us consciously moving in this direction?

* Exercise your electoral franchise: The well-heeled middle and upper middle classes living in gated societies are the ones who mostly speak passionately on climate change. And this is the very section of society which is notorious for poor voter turnout at the local, state and national elections. It is the diehard supporters of political parties and the poor (often lured by cash-for-votes) who wait in long queues and cast their votes. The politician knows this behaviour and for him winning the next election is all that matters. Polarising people on caste and communal lines has always been easy and it has worked time and again.

Climate Change warriors need to accept this reality and then exercise their vote. How does one decide which candidate to vote for? As a thumb rule, vote for anti-incumbency; vote for change. Vote for that neighbourhood politician who has demonstrated climate change action, in howsoever small measure.

If more of us consistently cast the anti-incumbency vote and stress on the minimum that needs to be done to demonstrate sensitivity to the environment, the message will go across that people want change.

* Don’t waste time on adults but spend time with children: Bringing change on the climate action front is a medium-to-long term activity without any perceptible short-term gains. Influencing children and young adults at home, at school and college is going to pay richer dividends because today’s children are our future and they care more for the safety of the environment. They are strong influencers on their parents and peers unlike adults who are creatures of habit with closed mindsets.

The young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is a shining example of a child who first persuaded her parents to bring climate action change at home. She then went on to influence her friends and peers at school and soon took to public speaking and became an influencer. She has come to represent the aspirations of our youth for a better future and her activism has drawn world attention.

* Keep Building the Coalition of Change Makers: Just as the anti-national troika of the corrupt politician-bureaucrat-businessman is united in cheating the nation and robbing us of our future prosperity, Climate Action Warriors, especially the youth, should also be a part of a coalition of do-gooders, change-makers and those driven by "unabashed idealism". The good news is that this is already happening. However, our tribe needs to increase in numbers; we need to periodically demonstrate our strength in numbers and plan a year-to-year electoral strategy which will demonstrate to the politician that we mean business.

Mother Nature is also a part of our coalition and she has been sending signals and warnings through various climate-related disasters urging us to change our lifestyles.

In short, first and foremost, change must begin with ourselves. When we start walking our talk and when our life itself becomes our message — in the famous words of Mahatma Gandhi — the ripple effects of our actions are bound to influence society sooner than later. When most of us embrace this change, the politician will be left with no choice but to embrace and demonstrate change.

Abhay Vaidya has worked as a senior journalist with a number of leading publications. He is now director at a policy research think tank in Pune