WFI’s Attempt To Stall Vinesh Phogat’s Comeback Raises Questions Over Fairness And Vendetta

The controversy surrounding Vinesh Phogat’s comeback has reignited debate over transparency and power dynamics within Indian wrestling administration | X

The Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) move to stall Vinesh Phogat’s comeback has once again exposed the murky intersection of sports administration, personal rivalry, and institutional vendetta in Indian wrestling.

Controversy over Vinesh Phogat’s return

The double World Championships bronze medallist, who had taken a sabbatical after the Paris Olympics, now finds herself declared ineligible under a United World Wrestling (UWW) rule requiring retired athletes to inform the world body six months before returning to competition.

Phogat, one of India’s most decorated wrestlers and a leading face of the 2023 wrestlers’ protest, was preparing for a comeback at the Open Ranking tournament at Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya. Ironically, the venue is owned by former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom Phogat and five other women wrestlers had levelled allegations of sexual harassment. The controversy had shaken Indian sport and triggered national outrage over the treatment of women athletes.

The WFI, now headed by Brij Bhushan’s close aide Sanjay Singh, has also issued a show-cause notice to Phogat on three grounds. It cited her failure to meet the 50kg weight limit at the Paris Olympics, which resulted in disqualification after reaching the final.

Questions over federation’s actions

It also referred to alleged whereabouts failures linked to anti-doping obligations and accused her of violating UWW rules by competing in both the 50kg and 53kg categories during a selection trial in March 2024.

Rules and discipline are essential in competitive sport. Elite athletes cannot seek exemptions from anti-doping obligations or technical regulations merely because of their stature. Sporting integrity depends on the uniform application of rules. However, institutions too must demonstrate consistency, fairness, and transparency. That is where the WFI’s actions invite scrutiny.

The timing of the notice raises legitimate questions. The Paris weight controversy occurred nearly two years ago. The World Anti-Doping Agency rules state that three missed tests or filing failures within a 12-month period constitute a violation. Reports suggest that threshold has not been crossed in Phogat’s case.

Likewise, the March 2024 trials were conducted when the WFI itself lacked government recognition and an ad hoc arrangement was overseeing wrestling affairs.

Concerns over selective action

Instead of addressing these matters individually and professionally, the federation appears to have bundled together separate incidents stretching across two years to block the return of a wrestler who has remained openly critical of its leadership. Such an approach risks creating the impression that administrative power is being used selectively against dissenting athletes.

Phogat, now a Congress legislator from Haryana, has rejected the allegations and is expected to respond legally within the stipulated period.

The larger concern, however, goes beyond one athlete. Indian wrestling has already suffered reputational damage because of prolonged factionalism and controversy. The sport can ill afford another ugly confrontation between a decorated wrestler and the national federation.