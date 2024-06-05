Watershed Moment In Odisha

Sankha Bhawan, the flashy Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headquarters in the posh Forest Park area, wore a look of bleak emptiness this evening as the humiliating defeat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the twin elections was gradually sinking in among the party functionaries. A couple of guards and a few stray dogs were the only souls visible in a place that was bustling with activity around the same time yesterday.

An unthinkable mandate has made BJP the toast of people's celebrations across the state which is leading from all fronts shattering Naveen Patnaik's dream run in politics: 24 years on the trot. Odias have denied him the chance to make an all-India record of forming the government for the sixth time. BJP, at long last, stalled the march with an impressive performance. It is on its way to win 19 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 80 out of 147 in the Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prophecy of a BJP government in Odisha swearing on June 10 is a reality now. The numbers projected by various agencies in the exit polls proved right though it has gone south as far as the national scenario is concerned.

Given the popularity of Naveen Patnaik, who was believed to be invincible, the credit for the BJP's success can be attributed to a well-calibrated campaign highlighting the misdeeds and failures of the BJD government besides the former bureaucrat-turned-politician V. K. Pandian's overbearing presence as the face of BJD second only to that of the Chief Minister.

Pandian, whose critics are unanimous, was single-handedly responsible for the nemesis of BJD though Naveen still is considered as an endearing political personality with no match in the opposition to his stature. Age and visuals of his fragile health may have contributed to the BJP's propaganda against him. The expensive and high-pitched campaign in the media and otherwise about the achievements of Naveen Patnaik over the years which made sense to the voters in Odisha in the past had absolutely no effect this time. They were reportedly disgusted with the antics of Pandian who, despite stringent criticism, kept on projecting himself as Naveen's successor often seen pushing the candidates out of the election podium which did not go well with the voters.

BJP, therefore, must thank Pandian for making things easier for them. It would be unfair to Pandian, who was portrayed as a `non-OdiaTamilian seizing control' by the battery of BJP heavyweights on a relentless campaign trail to capture Odisha, but he failed to see the larger picture on the wall.

As things stand at the time of filing this report, many BJD ministers and heavy weights are about to bite the dust while Naveen Patnaik is managing to post a not so impressive margin from his home turf Hinjli and trailing badly from Kantabanjhi, the other seat he chose in western Odisha.

Another, significant development in this election is BJD doing badly from coastal Odisha, including Kendrapada Lok Sabha seat where BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda is all set to create a record. This constituency had historically voted against the power that be since 1952.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has cruised well to victory. BJD's hold over coastal and central Odisha has gone for a toss. Pandian, who spearheaded the BJD campaign, had thrown a challenge to Dharmendra Pradhan that he would quit politics if BJP came to power. Will he honour his commitment or run away from it remains to be seen.

The writer is a senior journalist