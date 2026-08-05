Vidura Neeti: Timeless Lessons On Dharma, Leadership And Righteous Living From The Mahabharata

Vidura Neeti presents enduring guidance on dharma, ethical leadership and balanced living | AI Generated Representational Image

Mahabharata presents dharmic principles and guidance for right living. When the repeated attacks of Duryodhana and his advisers antagonised the Pandavas through schemes to burn them alive, drive them out of the kingdom and humiliate their wife Draupadi, the fratricidal Kurukshetra war looked imminent.

Dhritarashtra intuitively knew that his sons were on the wrong path and that, in the event of war, the Pandavas would emerge victorious. He grew worried and lost his peace of mind.

Vidura's Counsel

Vidura, the wise minister of Dhritarashtra, was called upon to advise the king. When the king asked about dharma, Vidura, who was the incarnation of Yama, the ultimate adjudicator of good and evil, gave an elaborate discourse on multiple aspects of dharma. Vidura told the king about different dos and don'ts. He also explained the way forward in different situations and outlined the ideal conduct of a king.

Lessons On Conduct

Vidura informed the king that anger leads to many harmful consequences. With lobha (greed), many good things are lost. Neither lobha nor giving away everything is good. He also warned against ego and cautioned against excessive sensual engagement.

Vidura taught how to deal with friends, enemies and elders. Respectful conduct towards elders earns much-needed blessings. Enemies are not to be shunned, as there may be many things to learn from them too. Friends should neither be treated lightly nor excessively pampered. Respectful and balanced conduct helps sustain relationships.

(Dr S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. The topic and views are inspired.)