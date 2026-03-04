US–Iran Conflict Signals A Shift From Rules To Power Politics

US President Donald Trump | X

America’s attack on Iran is proof that the world has become a big jungle, where rules no longer matter, and might is right. The rule-based global world order, which ensured the most peaceful era in human history, has completely collapsed, and the USA has ceased to exist as a moral leader of the world.

Questioning the justification for the attack

If one asks one simple question—why the USA and Israel, together, attacked Iran—I am sure together they have to concoct a fiction that Iran was about to make a nuclear bomb, which could be a threat to the Middle East region in particular and the world in general. Like the USA’s attack on Iraq when George Bush invaded Saddam Hussein's country, armed with a lie that Saddam was assembling WMD, weapons of mass destruction. The idea was to teach the Muslim world to seek revenge for 9/11. Similarly, Donald Trump is lying.

Diplomatic talks underway before strikes

The world has to understand that at the time when American missiles flew from their military bases, Iran was engaged with the USA to find a solution for a nuclear deal. On Thursday itself, representatives from the USA and Iran had completed the third round of talks in Geneva. It was reported that Iran had agreed in principle on three things. It was ready to suspend uranium enrichment for nuclear purposes for three to five years; to join a regional consortium for uranium enrichment for civilian use; and to allow international inspectors to inspect its nuclear sites.

Claims about nuclear capability disputed

It is also a big lie as spread by the propagandists that Iran was a few months away from making a nuclear bomb. As reported by the New York Times, Iran was not months but many years away from achieving nuclear capability. According to one report, Iran was almost 10 years away from that capability.

Missile capability narrative

It was also propagated that Iran has acquired long-range missiles that could hit inside America. Therefore, for the security of American citizens, it was imperative to neutralise Iran. This is also a lie. Iran has hundreds of missiles, which it has used in June during the 12-day war last year, and also this time. Its missiles had flown over and damaged American military bases in several Middle East countries and also crossed Israeli borders, but these are medium and short-range missiles, not long-range missiles. Anyway, to send missiles to the USA, Iran does not need long-range missiles but ICBMs, that is, intercontinental ballistic missiles, which it does not possess. If it had, it must have been used after the assassination of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Background of earlier nuclear agreement

Let’s not forget that Iran entered into an agreement with the USA on nuclear issues when Barack Obama was the president. A deal was signed between the USA and Iran. When Trump became the president, he refused to acknowledge the deal. So, to say that Iran was unwilling to accept a nuclear deal is not right. Even in his second term, Iran showed its willingness to reach a compromise with the USA with the help of Oman and Qatar. Three rounds of talks did take place, one in Oman and the other two in Switzerland.

Political pressures on Trump and Netanyahu

So, a question that needs to be asked: what are the real reasons for the attack? At the time of the attack, both leaders, Trump and Netanyahu, were in deep political trouble. After the peace in Gaza, the corruption cases had again stared at Netanyahu, and there is a real possibility that not only will he lose his seat as a prime minister but also end up in jail.

Trump’s domestic troubles

Whereas Trump is getting unpopular in the USA. No president since the Second World War has had such a bad approval rating in the first year of his second term. He is in a real soup. The Supreme Court has just ruled that the imposition of random tariffs globally is null and void. The Supreme Court has been categorical that it cannot execute the economic emergency provision of 1977 without Congress’s approval. Then, Epstein’s files have also made his life hell. He has also failed to improve the economic conditions of American citizens. His election-time promise of providing jobs has proved to be a big hoax. Jobless growth and economic uncertainties due to the mindless imposition of tariffs have made his own social base very uncomfortable.

Trump’s approach to power

He has no respect for any institution. Every time he sent his armed forces for an attack, he refused to take US Congress into confidence. He has refused to take his NATO allies into confidence. He has refused to take the UN route. It is only he who decides.

A dismantled global order

He has dismantled the rules-based world order. He is behaving like an emperor with enormous power, able to do anything. For him, other sovereign nations are his vassals, with no option but to listen to his dictates and follow his orders. He has made the world a dangerous place to live.

Criticism of Trump’s leadership

He has not made the USA great again. He has made the American dream a nightmare where every section of society is vulnerable and uncertain. Now his MAGA base is also deeply divided about his penchant for war. In his first year, he has launched seven wars in different regions of the globe. He had just attacked Venezuela, captured its head of state, Maduro. And in the second term, he attacked Iran twice. Trump had criticised other presidents for indulging in military exercises beyond US borders. He projected himself as a peacemaker during his campaign and thereafter. But it seems he loves war games more than any other president. He has made America a nightmare.

The writer is Co-Founder, SatyaHindi.com, and author of Hindu Rashtra. He tweets at @ashutosh83B.