US-Iran-Israel War: The Cost Of A Conflict Without Clear Purpose

In war, truth is often the first casualty. Yet, even by the grim standards of modern conflict, the claim made by Donald Trump regarding the tragic bombing of a school in southern Iran on February 28 was astonishing. Instead of acknowledging the possibility of a mistake, the American president insinuated that Iran itself had bombed the school to tarnish the reputation of the US.

Such an allegation was made without presenting any credible evidence. The tragedy itself is horrifying. A devastating strike destroyed the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, killing about 175 people, most of them children. Photographs of mangled missile fragments collected from the site reportedly bear the markings of a Tomahawk cruise missile, a weapon used by American forces.

The debris strongly suggests that the fatal strike came from a missile fired by the US as part of the ongoing American-Israeli war against Iran. Instead of expressing remorse or launching an immediate and transparent investigation, President Trump chose mockery. He even made fun of Iranian missiles going astray.

Lack of clear objectives in the conflict

What makes this tragedy even more disturbing is the absence of any clearly stated purpose behind the war itself. Neither President Trump nor Benjamin Netanyahu has convincingly explained what they hope to achieve through the conflict.

At one moment, Trump suggests the war is meant to support Iranians aspiring for freedom; at another, he speaks openly of regime change in Tehran. Shifting goalposts cannot be the hallmark of a serious geopolitical undertaking. Wars, like chess, require a clearly thought-out endgame.

Yet, the American president appears to change his narrative almost by the hour. In the morning he declares the war will be over “very soon”; in the afternoon he insists the US will “go further”; and by evening he claims the campaign is already “very complete”.

He has also boasted that Iran’s navy, air force and combat capabilities have been effectively destroyed. If that were indeed the case, one must ask why the war continues.

Hardline sentiment strengthened

Far from weakening the Iranian regime, the war appears to have strengthened hardline sentiment within the country. The election of the son of Ali Khamenei—widely regarded as an even more uncompromising figure—suggests that external military pressure has produced the opposite of its intended effect.

The whole world is anxiously waiting for the guns to fall silent. Wars fought without clear objectives rarely produce victory. More often, they produce tragedy, instability and unintended consequences. The bombing of a school and the deaths of so many innocent children stand as a stark reminder of that truth.

When leaders wage wars without purpose or clarity, it is the powerless who pay the price. And the world is left to grapple with the consequences of decisions taken in haste, arrogance and confusion.