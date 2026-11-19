The ICC's decision to discontinue its Afghanistan investigation has renewed questions about international accountability for alleged war crimes | AI Representational Image

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) retrograde decision on November 12 to drop investigations into the atrocities committed by US troops in Afghanistan during the American war on terror following the 9/11 twin-tower bombings has plunged the institution’s crisis of credibility to unprecedented lows.

The move is a direct consequence of the Trump administration’s threat, under the sweeping financial sanctions unveiled in October, to penalise companies engaged in transactions with the Hague Court after March 2027, potentially crippling the institution’s day-to-day operations.

Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has embarked upon a vengeful path of destruction of the ICC after the arrest warrants issued against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister.

As of date, at least nine of the court’s judges, its president, chief prosecutor, and senior trial lawyer have been sanctioned by the US State Department this year, besides the UN’s special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories.

Significantly, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide (TAAG), which assist ICC investigators, were granted temporary relief in October by a federal judge in connection with their plea that the sanctions on the court violated their freedom of speech under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

US Opposition To ICC Jurisdiction

Successive US administrations have entertained serious apprehensions that the Hague body constituted a threat to national sovereignty and security and that it had no authority to exercise jurisdiction over non-member states such as the US.

Washington has stoutly resisted the reasoning that the court’s founding Rome Statute provides for the prosecution of crimes committed on the soil of a state party, and Afghanistan is one of them.

Conversely, Washington could escape criminal investigation for atrocities committed in Iraq’s Abu Ghraib, for instance, simply because Baghdad is also not a signatory state.

Torture Allegations And The Court’s Credibility

It is a chilling thought that the extensive resort to torture by American troops to extract information from thousands of suspected Taliban and Al-Qaeda affiliates might go unpunished, despite well-documented evidence, following the withdrawal of the ICC inquiry.

These included harrowing accounts of the cruel plight of inmates at detention centres at the Bagram air base near Kabul, in Diego Garcia, and in CIA secret prisons in Poland, Romania, and Lithuania, which sent shockwaves across the world some two decades ago.

It is a cruel irony that the authority of the ICC—established to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide—has been steadily eroded, even as thousands of innocent civilians continue to be killed in the protracted bloody conflicts in the Middle East and in Ukraine.

African countries have often accused the ICC of selective targeting whenever harsh sentences were handed down against the continent’s autocrats and warlords. The criticism would seem to have more than a ring of truth unless this present decision is quashed by the ICC’s Appeals Chamber.

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