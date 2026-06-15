Understanding Prarabdha Phalam: Karma, Suffering And The Path To Spiritual Liberation

A spiritual seeker reflects on the law of karma and the role of self-realisation in transcending suffering | AI Generated Representational Image

We often hear the saying that it is one’s own “Prarabdha” and not much can be done. Here the Prarabdha means the pending reaction debt to which we are accountable, and Phalam means the outcome.

As conscious living beings we are accountable for both positive and negative acts committed by us. Here, the word conscious is important. For the outcome to result and get accumulated to one’s account, we need to be conscious and living. Those entities that are not living are not to be accounted for.

Example, if a rolling stone hits, it is an accident. No one is responsible. On the other hand, a person for the act of fun throws it and one gets hurt, the negative outcome gets added to that person’s account. One is answerable to such deeds and needs to undergo “reaction” to that act.

Nature Of Prarabdha

Prarabdha is of three different intensities: manda, madhyama and teevra. The first variety is of smaller intensity and duration. It can be exhausted with minor suffering or doing japa.

The duration of suffering too may be limited. On the other hand, madhyama and teevra have greater intensities. Teevra may involve longer or very intense suffering or both.

Overcoming Prarabdha

How to overcome Prarabdha? Both positive and negative results have to be undergone in the form of sukha and dukkha respectively. A Sadguru can bless us with required Jnana and free us from the illusion that we are suffering. Sashmibhava dawns and bliss manifests.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition)