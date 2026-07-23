Uncertainty Is The Only Reason Life Is Worth Living; Certainty Is Akin To Death

Uncertainty drives innovation, hope and human progress, making life's unpredictability its greatest strength | AI Generated Representational Image

Human beings have probably filed the world's longest complaint against uncertainty. We curse it, insure against it, predict it, pray against it and even elect governments promising to eliminate it. When none of that works, we consult economists, doctors, financial experts and, occasionally, astrologers, hoping someone has struck a special deal with the universe.

Yet, remove uncertainty from life and, ironically, most of us would die of boredom long before death arrives.

We seek certainty: a secure career, a happy marriage, stable governments, predictable markets and good health. But scratch beneath the surface, and something more interesting emerges. We do not truly seek certainty. We seek favourable possibilities and probabilities.

Imagine if life actually delivered on the certainties we keep demanding. We would know election results before campaigning began, cricket scores before the toss, every bestseller before page one and every promotion before the appraisal season.

Mystery writers would disappear, casinos would become museums, and hope itself would quietly resign.

A life stripped of uncertainty would cease to be life; it would become an instruction manual.

The Value Of Uncertainty

More than a century ago, economist Frank Knight distinguished between measurable risk and unquantifiable uncertainty. Risk exists when probabilities are known. Uncertainty refers to unique, real-world events for which probabilities cannot be known, making them uninsurable.

Business, entrepreneurship and innovation flourish not despite uncertainty but because of it. If outcomes were guaranteed, there would be little left to invent, improve or discover.

That is equally true in marketing.

If consumer behaviour were certain and perfectly predictable, advertising would be unnecessary. Branding would become irrelevant. Market research would be reduced to bookkeeping. Every product launch would succeed or fail exactly as forecast. Thankfully, human beings refuse to behave like algorithms. They surprise themselves as much as they surprise brands. Entire industries of advertising, marketing, product design, research and more exist because consumer choices remain gloriously uncertain.

Why Humans Resist It

Psychologists argue that uncertainty makes us uncomfortable because the brain, the most lethargic organ that always wants to connect the dots and read patterns, prefers a definite answer. It is better with even an unpleasant one than no answer at all. That perhaps explains why rumours spread faster than facts, why television debates reward confidence over nuance and why social media celebrates certainty even when it is spectacularly wrong.

Reality, however, operates on probabilities.

Will your investment succeed? Maybe. Will your carefully crafted five-year plan survive next Tuesday? Experience suggests otherwise. Even crossing a road is not an act of certainty; it is merely a judgement that the odds are in your favour.

Nature has always understood what humans resist. Evolution itself is nothing more than millions of uncertain experiments, most of which fail while a few reshape the future. Nature has never rewarded guarantees. It has rewarded adaptation.

That is perhaps why Nassim Nicholas Taleb views uncertainty not as a flaw to be eliminated, but as an inescapable reality. He argues that systems exposed to uncertainty often become stronger, while those excessively protected from surprises become fragile. Shield everything from uncertainty, and the first unexpected event can bring the entire system crashing down.

Hope Lives In The Unknown

Children understand this instinctively. A wrapped birthday gift is exciting precisely because nobody knows what lies inside. Sport survives because outcomes are uncertain. Crime fiction works because readers do not know who committed the crime. Love survives because relationships refuse to follow mathematics. Curiosity itself depends on uncertainty.

Then comes the contradiction that exposes us completely.

Ask people whether they want certainty, and most will say yes. Then ask whether they would like to know the exact date and time of their own death. Almost everyone will say no. Perhaps that is because, deep down, we already know something our words refuse to admit. Hope exists only where uncertainty exists. Courage matters only when outcomes are unknown. Faith begins where certainty ends.

Maybe uncertainty has been unfairly accused all along. It is not life's design flaw; it is life's operating system. The problem is not that life is uncertain; the problem is that we continue negotiating with reality as though certainty were available across a customer service counter.

The truth is remarkably simple: uncertainty writes every memorable story, fuels every breakthrough, builds every enduring business, creates every meaningful relationship and keeps every dream alive.

The only certainty we possess is death. Ironically, it is the only certainty we spend our lives trying to forget. Perhaps we don't really want certainty after all.

We want hope. And hope has only one permanent address—the uncertainty.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a brand and marketing consultant, writer, coach and mentor.