Trump must pay for his perfidy

Which Donald Trump do you trust: The one who brazenly instigated the assault on the Capitol, reassuring the thugs he loves them? Or the Trump who a day after the sacrilege of American democracy, reading from a script, rebuked those very people, saying they don’t represent America and will have to pay for the mayhem? If you know your Trump, you will dismiss the latter as an insincere and forced statement extracted out of him and probably given with an eye on exoneration for his criminal conduct in encouraging the insurrection.

Trump calling for reconciliation and healing after lighting the fire under the seat of American democracy is 'fake news,’ false and untrue. He cannot, should not, get away scot-free after disgracing the most powerful office in the world. He must pay for his perfidy. His enablers in the Republican party, in the administration, and in the police too must be isolated and proceeded against.

The cancer of racism, white supremacy, institutional assault and undermining of faith in the electoral system cannot be excised easily. Unless Trump is made an example of and suitably penalised for his four-year-long subversion of American democracy more Trumps will be born. We cannot have the dictators of the world chuckling away with glee unless we defend democracy and penalise its brazen attackers.