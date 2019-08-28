Trump and Rouhani need to de-escalate

The Trumpian era in the United States has brought in its wake many departures from the conventional foreign policy of pre-Donald Trump days. While on the one hand Trump has reined in vaulting Chinese territorial ambitions at least for now with a trade war affecting Chinese fortunes, the US repudiation of the US-Iran trade deal and the sanctions imposed on Teheran on the nuclear issue have caused turbulence in relationships. Iran today is faced with economic devastation due to sanctions imposed by Trump and the egos of Trump and Iranian President Rouhani are coming in the way of a reconciliation. Iran is talking of a thaw and an end to the nuclear standoff but on condition that all sanctions imposed on Tehran are lifted. Trump is keen on measures to reduce tension but will he meet Rouhani half way is the million dollar question. Trump on his part has ruled out lifting sanctions though with the presidential elections approaching, he would like to be seen as a peace-maker, albeit a tough one. It is indeed a battle of nerves affecting not just the two countries but a large part of the world too that trades with Iran. With the dark shadow of recession looming large, the world desires de-escalation but in a world where egos are strong there is no guarantee of that. Trump recently said at the G-7 summit that talks were underway to see how countries could open credit lines to keep Iran’s economy afloat. French President Macron has led efforts to defuse tension but there is no knowing if Trump and Rouhani would relent. One thing is, however, clear---that the Iranians need to find a way out of their economic crisis in quick time.