Treat Your Mind To A Balanced Diet, Just Like Your Body

We know the importance of a balanced diet that includes a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and vegetables. But there is always a difference between knowledge and practice. So, if you are already sensitive about diet and nutrition uptake, maybe it’s time to consider another type of balanced diet. Just like your body reflects what you consume, your mind reflects what you consume and how you use it. It is time to consider a balanced diet of thoughts, exercises, ideas, media and emotions.

Balanced diet for mind and body

The food pyramid is outdated. The new pyramid includes a few slices of meditation, bites of intellectual stimulation, and maybe even a sprinkling of social media (lightly seasoned, of course) because we consume much more than just calories. We overstuff our minds with information, our bodies with routines (or lack thereof), and our souls with experiences — many of which might not be as nutritious as we think or want them to be.

For instance, binge-watching the latest Netflix series might feel like a treat, but your brain needs a little more fibre. How about digesting with a good book instead? Just as our bodies thrive on various nutrients, our minds crave a balanced diet, which includes challenging ideas, intellectual debates, and a healthy dose of daydreaming full of ambitious plans and things you may or may not finally do.

The fast food of ideas

We know that too much of anything is bad, so we stop indulging in fast food at some point. Yet, we often continuously treat our minds to the mental equivalent of junk food as a habit. We scroll through pointless social media, feed off outrage and misinformation, get sucked into the endless void of clickbait articles or indulge in a nonsensical debate in WhatsApp groups —accumulating unhealthy empty calories for the mind. They might satisfy a different urge at the moment, but they ultimately leave you with a feeling of bloated anxiety and emptiness.

Why not seriously consider opting for the intellectual equivalent of a balanced meal? Engage with diverse perspectives, savour complex ideas, and chew on something that takes time to digest. It’s like trading in that candy bar for a protein-packed salad. You might not crave it initially, but your mind will thank you later.

Bring in variety

Heard of the nutrition diet based on seasonal fruits and vegetable or bringing in colour to the plate? Similarly it is essential to broad-base your consumption of thoughts, ideas and information. Unfortunately, today, social media and internet keeps feeding you what they believe you like and you are interested in. This leads to unidimensional thoughts and ideas. You become narrower in your thoughts. Result — a polarised view point of life and things in general. Time for consciously breaking the shackles, showing interest in the other point-of-view, being open to consider other possibilities. Time you purposely aim to break the social media and other platform algorithms by consciously showing interest in wider and multiple dimensions.

Exercise and rest for the mind

In addition to a balanced nutritional diet and a balanced diet of thoughts and ideas, we also need a balanced exercise routine for the body and the mind. Hitting the gym is great, but what about a mental workout? Engage in puzzles, read challenging books, or learn a new skill. Think of it as cross-training for your brain.

Rest is equally important. Just like the muscles need recovery time, so does the mind. This is where meditation comes in—a pause button for the brain. Meditation is like giving your mind a chance to digest all that it’s consumed, helping you to process, reflect, and reset. It’s the ultimate form of mental stretching, allowing you to find balance in a world constantly demanding your attention.

Sleep, and enough of it, is also a recovery routine. It is a time when not only the physical body recuperates but also the conscious mind rests and recharges itself for the challenges ahead. Don’t cheat on your sleep.

A balanced diet, a balanced life

A balanced diet, whether for the body or the mind, creates harmony within us. When we consume with intention — whether it’s food, thoughts, or experiences — we become more cantered, more focused, and more content.

Such a balanced diet beyond food benefits the individual and ripples out to society as a whole. A community of balanced diet individuals thrives on cooperation, understanding, and innovation. They are more open-minded and rational in their approach. It’s a society that doesn’t just survive but flourishes because the emotional diet of the mind is also taken care of.

So, next time you’re tempted to binge on the mental equivalent of junk food, remember that your brain, too, needs a salad. A balanced diet for the mind keeps you better engaged , your mind more flexible, agile and adaptive, and in turn helps you remain healthy not only in the body but the mind too — a much-needed thing as you age. Balance your intake — both in mind and body — and watch as your life (and maybe even the world around you) transforms into something much more satisfying.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a brand and marketing consultant, writer, coach and mentor