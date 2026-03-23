Transgender Rights Bill 2026 Sparks Debate As LGBTQ+ Groups Raise Concerns Over Proposed Changes

Protests emerge as new transgender rights amendment bill triggers concerns over identity and legal protections | Representational Image

By introducing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, the central government has stirred a hornet’s nest, as LGBTQ+ organisations, student groups, and various other support groups, including parents of transgender individuals, have come out in protest against the proposed amendments. Prominent leaders of the LGBTQ+ community, such as Lakshminarayan Tripathi, a transgender rights activist and the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, fear that if introduced, the Bill will undo the achievements of the 2014 NALSA judgement and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019, which provided legal recognition to transgender persons in India as the “third gender”, and set the trans movement back by at least a decade.

Concerns over definition and self-identification

The proposed amendment seeks to legally alter the definition of a transgender person. The 2019 Act describes a transgender person as one “whose gender does not match with the gender assigned at birth, and specifies certain persons who are included.” The Bill removes this definition. It instead lists categories of persons to be included. The Bill also states that it will not include or will never have included persons with different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities. In simpler terms, the proposed Bill aims to shift the onus from self-identification to state identification of gender. This is in clear violation of the fundamental right of freedom of expression of an individual under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Mandatory medical examination criticised

The other contentious point is mandatory medical examination before the issuance of the identity certificate to a transgender individual. Under the proposed changes, the “Bill adds that the District Magistrate will issue the certificate after examining the recommendation of a designated medical board. The board will be headed by a Chief Medical Officer or a Deputy Chief Medical Officer.” While, on the one hand, this move might lead to discrimination and harassment of the concerned person, on the other hand, it will exclude many gender-diverse groups, such as trans men, non-binary, and genderqueer people, from formal recognition.

Economic and social implications

India has a sizeable LGBTQ+ community. Though the 2011 Census recorded only 487,803 individuals under the “other” category, studies based on the Kinsey Scale suggest the number exceeds far beyond that, comprising approximately 10% of the total population, with an estimated purchasing power of US $168 billion in India in nominal GDP terms. A community this size can have a considerable sway over the Indian economy. However, social stigma and discrimination against it hamper India’s human capital base and economic growth. According to a study on the cost of homophobia, India bears losses ranging between 112 billion rupees and 1.7 trillion rupees a year, amounting to 0.1 per cent to 1.7 per cent of the GDP. The move must also be seen against this background.

Call for recognition and dignity

India’s LGBTQ+ community is growing significantly. What it needs is recognition and representation, especially in matters concerning its own welfare. After all, every individual has a right to live with dignity.