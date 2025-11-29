Guiding Light: Timeless Wisdom

We pride ourselves on the progress that we’ve made in the last millennium! Life, as humans knew it, has completely changed. It’s almost ironic, however, that the problems plaguing the human mind have remained the same! Small wonder then that we still resonate with the wisdom that has been encoded in our ancient classics, and the Bhagavad Gita is probably the most complete work available to us today. It deals with everything from the modes of action to the importance of duty to achieving the state of stitha-pragnya. Whilst it was set on the battle of Kurukshetra, modern life is nothing short of a battlefield, with us being pulled in multiple directions with competing priorities. Next week, we celebrate Gita Jayanti, and here are some lessons that we can apply to modern life.

“Karmaṇy evādhikāras te mā phaleṣu kadācana mā karma-phala-hetur bhūr mā te saṅgo ’stv akarmaṇi” This is probably the most quoted verse in the Gita, but it’s often misunderstood. Sri Krishna says that whilst it is our dharma to perform our chosen or assigned duties, we do not have the right to expect the fruits of our action. This usually causes the confusion that if we can’t be assured of results, then it’s probably okay to just not perform any action. Sri Krishna follows up to say that we should be attached neither to the fruit of action nor inaction. In the next verse, he describes what true yoga is—performing action without being swayed by success or failure, which gives us a sense of equanimity and balance. It is only when we can wear our identities lightly and see that we are not the material cause of the results of our actions that we can enter this mode of sattva where our actions don’t leave behind chemtrails of karma.

In the concluding Chapter 18, Sri Krishna further clarifies the distinction between sacrifice, i.e., giving up comforts or wealth without having any expectations in return, which is completely different from abandoning our duties under the guise of sacrifice, either because of bodily discomfort or inconvenience. He clearly articulates that his instruction is for humans to perform their prescribed duties without the feverishness or passion for results. He expands on the 3 modes of action—goodness, passion, and ignorance—which are a result of our inner mood when we are engaged in action.

At the heart of all action lies the longing for happiness. Sri Krishna shows us that genuine happiness arises only when our actions come from a place of clarity and goodness rather than agitation or dullness. The joy of sat-chit-ananda may unfold slowly, but it is the nectar that guides us to self-realisation. As we celebrate Gita Jayanti, may this inner spring of joy inspire us to move through life with purpose, balance, and a little more lightness.