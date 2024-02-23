Time To Find An Alternative

PM Narendra Modi | File

The BJP has taken the country to a different level in the last 10 years. It is heard through the media that India is dominating the world but what is the ground reality? Poverty is decreasing by the day, but the problem of unemployment is increasing, and inflation is not decreasing despite all efforts… There is no problem in daring to say that the situation in the country has changed after 75 years of independence, but life isn’t any easier. Who should then find an alternative to the situational subjects or to the person?

The government is ineffective if it can’t control inflation. “Jo sarkar nikkami hai woh sarkar badalni hai.” Ten years ago, we used to shake the skies with such announcements, as 10 years ago the inflation seemed to be making life difficult for all of us. What is the situation now, after 10 years? In fact, inflation has risen 10 times. However, no one is ready to talk about it; neither the TV people nor the public. Everyone is humming ‘Namo Namo Ji Namo Namo Ji’ but no one is thinking about what the truth is and where this mirage would take us.

The BJP started its political life very aggressively and opportunistically. It rose to power by uniting everyone in the form of Janata Party against Indira Gandhi’s slogan of eradicating poverty, but then the real Indira Parva started and the BJP became an independent party.

At that time, senior Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar asked the BJP, ‘Who is shouting for an alternative? Two of them were elected to the Lok Sabha!” It is true that the BJP has since gone from 2 to 282 and now to 303 but none of the promises they made have been fulfilled till date.

Two crore jobs per year, petrol at Rs35 per litre, safety of women, bringing back black money from abroad, unobstructed judiciary, non-hijacked media, free from hunger, poverty and other global indices.

But democracy turned into autocracy by moving towards authoritarianism. Politics is full of criminals, rapists and corrupt leaders, and there is zero interaction with the media. Wealth is concentrated in a few hands, sons and daughters of leaders are promoted instead of real leaders, there is dynastic politics, saffronisation of history, saffronised education, saffron cinema, saffronised cricket, confusion and loss of lives following unplanned demonetisation, unplanned lockdowns, chaos, increased hate speech, lynching, riots, shooting in trains, bulldozer rally and hooligan acts damaging India's image internationally.

Moreover, no eye is crying over Manipur. These issues are serious enough to write one article each. At present, BJP is busy keeping everyone busy with its own praise. Should we bring back the BJP when there are so many examples in front of us? Even a day would not be enough to read the full details of what the party is really like. So, the people of the country now have to find an alternative to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too. Let a new slogan be chanted,“Ab ki baar BJP Tadipaar”.

By Invitation

Advocate Harshal Pradhan

(The author is spokesperson of the Shiv Sena UBT party)