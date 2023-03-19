This New Year, honour time, mind and self

Spring is the time when nature starts everything afresh with renewed vigour and vitality. The first day after the new moon around the spring solstice is celebrated as the new year day in many parts of India. It is called Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Cheti Chand by Sindhis, Sajibu Nongma Panba by the Manipuris and Nyepi by the Hindus of Bali and Indonesia.

Like nature, it is time for us to drop all the negativity of the past and move on with a new enthusiasm. It becomes difficult to do so when we are either in victim or culprit consciousness.

The celebration of the New Year is to honour time, mind and our own self. And the way to honour ourself is to know that we are neither a culprit nor a victim.

When you have done something wrong, you think you are a culprit and a sinner. Then you can never be at peace with yourself. You should know that you are light and a spark of Universal Love. It can only happen when you are out of the culprit consciousness.

On the other hand, if you feel you are a victim, you can never reflect the truth of life. The purpose of being here is to express all facets of life- love, joy, and wisdom. When you feel that you are a victim of situations, time and other people then you can never experience life as a true celebration.

In Karnataka, people eat neem leaves and sweets on Ugadi to remind themselves that life is a mixture of both the bitter and the sweet — the pleasant and the unpleasant.

Unpleasant things take you out of the external and put you within yourself. They give you depth and add to your personality. Drop all the complaints and thank all those bitter days because they have given you strength.

The pleasant days made you realise your true potential and helped you express the joy that you are! By thanking the pleasant and the unpleasant, we get over victim consciousness.

Let us welcome the coming New Year with a resolution to be happy and spread happiness. Even if one percent of the population meditates, it helps the remaining 99 percent. This year let us all meditate and treasure wisdom. These are the decorations for celebrating life.

