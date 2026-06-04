The TMC Split And The Loneliness Of Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee faces one of the toughest political challenges of her career amid a reported split within the Trinamool Congress | X - @AITCofficial

Politics can be a lonely profession. Leaders are surrounded by supporters, advisers, legislators, courtiers, and crowds and yet can find themselves alone when a crisis strikes. Few contemporary Indian politicians understand that harsh truth better today than Mamata Banerjee. The formal split in the Trinamool Congress has transformed what was once a personal political setback into an existential challenge for the sandal-wearing, sari-clad “Tigress of Kalighat”.

For nearly three decades, the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee were inseparable entities. The party was not merely led by her; it was built in her image. Every major triumph, from the Singur and Nandigram agitations to the historic defeat of the Left Front in 2011, bore her unmistakable imprint.

Existential challenge for Mamata

Now, after the departure of a majority of Trinamool legislators and the emergence of a rival formation claiming the party’s legacy, property, and even bank balance garnered from electoral bonds, which made hers the second-richest party in the country, Mamata Banerjee confronts perhaps the most difficult moment of her political life. The woman who spent decades fighting entrenched establishments suddenly finds herself politically isolated within the protest movement she created.

The timing could hardly be worse for Banerjee. For several years, she had sought to position herself as a potential rallying point for opposition forces nationally. Within the INDIA alliance, she was viewed by many as one of the few regional leaders possessing both administrative experience and the political instincts necessary to challenge the BJP’s dominance. That ambition now faces severe complications. National opposition politics is often a contest of perceptions as much as numbers. A leader struggling to retain control of her own political base inevitably finds it harder to project herself as the nucleus around which a broader anti-BJP coalition can coalesce.

Opposition role under strain

Rivals within the opposition will inevitably ask whether a politician fighting for survival in West Bengal can simultaneously lead a national resistance.

Nevertheless, the difficulties confronting Mamata Banerjee should not obscure a larger historical reality, which shows clearly that Indian politics is littered with premature obituaries. The new Trinamool leadership may inherit legislators, organisational structures, financial resources, and, perhaps, even the party’s official symbol. What it has yet to demonstrate is whether it possesses the three ingredients that sustain political movements: a coherent ideology, a charismatic leader, and enduring popular support.

History offers sobering lessons. Congress (O), the Bangla Congress, and numerous regional splinter groups briefly enjoyed organisational advantages before disappearing into political irrelevance because they failed to establish an independent emotional connection with voters. The decisive question, therefore, remains: do Trinamool voters belong to the legislators who defected, or to the woman who inspired them to vote in the first place?

Path ahead

For Mamata Banerjee, the path ahead will be arduous. She must rediscover the insurgent energy that once made her Bengal’s most formidable street fighter. She must convince voters that she remains the authentic voice of protest rather than a relic of a fallen establishment. If history is any guide, writing off Mamata Banerjee would be unwise. Few politicians in modern India have demonstrated a greater capacity for political resurrection. If she can once again summon the spirit that built the Trinamool Congress from nothing, she may yet rise phoenix-like from the ashes of its greatest crisis.