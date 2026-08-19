The Strait Of Absurdity And Gulf Of Delusion

Donald Trump’s reported depiction of the Strait of Hormuz as US territory has drawn criticism over his foreign policy rhetoric | AI Generated Representational Image

The gulf between US President Donald Trump and reality is now stretching wider than the distance between the actual Gulf of Mexico and his executive-ordered Gulf of America. By designating the Strait of Hormuz as "new US territory" in a map posted to Truth Social, the President has transcended mere policy posturing to enter the realm of outright fiction.

If there was ever a more injudicious mixture of petulance and grandiosity, this renaming effort exceeds his earlier attempts to write himself into history. This is, after all, the same administration that infamously commanded federal agencies to rebrand the Gulf of Mexico, repeatedly threatened to annex Greenland, and sought to plaster the Trump name on everything from the US Institute of Peace to the newly designed US passports.

Even within his own borders, such hubris has faced resistance. Despite intense pressure, the President failed to force the renaming of the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts, a federal cultural landmark, after himself.

In that instance, the American judiciary proved to be made of considerably sterner stuff than the chorus of sycophantic world leaders and sundry pretend vishwagurus currently observing his latest antics from the sidelines. Just as our history textbooks—a la NCERT—are subjected to refreshing ideological updates, Trump is now providing geographical updates bordering on clinical lunacy.

The most chilling aspect of this development, however, is the thundering silence from global capitals that greet this move. That this blatant violation of maritime sovereignty has been met with barely a squeak of official condemnation is damning proof of how craven global leadership has become. Either the world’s power centres have grown dangerously timid, or, more likely, they are simply exhausted by this brand of unfunny buffoonery.

Trump's Claims Under Scrutiny

Make no mistake: this is not the sort of performance that earns a bump in approval ratings, not even among the MAGA base. Trump’s approval rates, already the lowest so far, will soon be scraping the bottom of the barrel. While the Indian government spokesman, ever the master of calculated caution, meticulously "studies" this less than intriguing development, we feel no such obligation to mince words.

This territorial claim is a transparent symptom of impotence and frustration, qualities that the President must surely be feeling in equal parts as his military blockades fail to yield the results he demands. This is the same person who fatuously claimed he would solve Iran in like three days. Or was it less? And Ukraine in one day.

He judiciously must have mentioned saying three days from when. We are, of course, very thankful that Herr Trump continues to provide us with an abundance of mirthful moments. But when a leader begins to confuse his own maps with the terrain, it is time for the world to stop humouring the delusion and start recognising the dangers.