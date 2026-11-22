The Rural Revolt In Rajasthan’s Zila Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Elections | AI

The results of the recent Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Rajasthan are a body blow to the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The Congress has virtually swept the rural polls, leaving little room for ambiguity about the verdict. The message from the countryside is unmistakable: the ruling party has lost much of the goodwill it enjoyed when it came to power three years ago. The figures speak for themselves. According to the State Election Commission, the Congress has won 794 of the 1,271 Zila Parishad seats declared, against the BJP’s 357. In the Panchayat Samiti elections, the Congress has secured 3,758 seats against the BJP’s 2,213. The Congress has outperformed the BJP in 33 of the 37 districts where counting has taken place. Results in four districts are yet to be declared.

There can be no mistaking the significance of these figures. What makes the Congress victory particularly noteworthy is that it comes barely two months after the BJP celebrated its performance in the urban local body elections. The BJP had managed to secure a wafer-thin advantage and lost no opportunity to project it as a major political triumph. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the Congress. The ruling party conveniently ignored the fact that the Congress had secured a comparable share of the votes. The real story was that the BJP had failed to establish a decisive lead. This time, however, there is no such ambiguity. The setback for the BJP is particularly embarrassing because the Congress has performed well even in the home district of the Chief Minister, Bharatpur.

The results should serve as a warning to the government. Rajasthan is one of those states where the Congress and the BJP are evenly matched, with politics largely revolving around a two-party contest. There is no reason to assume that the BJP will automatically return to power in Jaipur in 2028. Several developments may have contributed to the disenchantment. The protests by students against question paper leaks, the allegations raised by Rahul Gandhi through his vote-chori campaign, and the government’s preoccupation with legislation against religious conversion may have influenced public opinion.

The electorate expects governments to address issues related to unemployment, education, healthcare, and development, not merely pursue ideological agendas. The government cannot escape questions about corruption, the weakening of welfare schemes, and deficiencies in public services. The deaths of pregnant women in Kota hospitals, too, have raised serious questions about accountability. There is no easy way to administer a state. Slogans, publicity campaigns, and political attacks cannot substitute for governance. The BJP would do well to read the rural verdict carefully. Elections are not won by celebrating yesterday’s victories but by responding to today’s grievances.