The Rebellion In TMC And The Formation Of NCPI

Mamata Banerjee with Abhishek Banerjee (File image) | PTI

The decision by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs to merge with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is being seen by many as a political masterstroke. On paper, it allows the dissidents to claim protection under the anti-defection law, retain their parliamentary positions and avoid immediate disqualification.

However, the merger does not solve two tests of political inheritance—first, the clever legal ploy does not allow the new party to claim that it owns the left-of-centre, welfare-orientated mandate that gained the original TMC 41 per cent of Bengal’s popular vote; and second, it does not carve out a new political space for them, giving them any unique selling proposition which can be sold to the electorate.

Merger Strategy Under Anti-Defection Law

Instead, the rebels’ strategy rests on a straightforward calculation—by bringing more than two-thirds of the Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha MPs into the new formation, they believe they satisfy the merger provisions contained in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The move has bought them time, prevented an immediate confrontation with parliamentary authorities and demonstrated that the revolt against the Trinamool leadership is far larger than a routine factional dispute.

Legal Questions Around Merger

However, constitutional law is rarely so simple. Several legal experts have argued that the anti-defection law protects mergers of the original political party, not merely mergers of legislators. Even if that interpretation is not upheld, the rebels will get a temporary reprieve and a seating space in Parliament but nothing more. Even then questions will be asked: What exactly does the little-known party the rebels have joined stand for?

NCPI’s Identity Crisis

The NCPI is an obscure political entity with little national presence and virtually no ideological connection to the Trinamool Congress. While the choice of vehicle may satisfy constitutional arithmetic, it does little to create a coherent political alternative capable of attracting workers, voters and local leaders. Yet, the rebellion should not be underestimated, as its significance lies less in the technicalities of parliamentary procedure than in what it reveals about the condition of the Trinamool Congress.

Challenge To Party Leadership Structure

For the first time since the party’s creation, a large section of its parliamentary leadership has openly challenged the succession model built around Abhishek Banerjee.

Notably, the revolt is directed not against Mamata Banerjee herself but against the concentration of power around her nephew and the organisational culture that developed under his rise. That distinction leaves Mamata Banerjee with a difficult but potentially decisive choice. She can continue to stand firmly behind her chosen heir and risk further alienating the remaining disgruntled legislators. Or she can position herself above the factional battle, reassert her authority as the party’s founder and seek to rebuild unity by diluting Abhishek Banerjee’s influence.

Mamata Banerjee’s Political Balancing Act

For decades, Mamata Banerjee has been the glue holding together a coalition of grassroots activists, former Congress workers, regional leaders and political opportunists. Electoral success masked internal contradictions. Defeat has exposed them. The current crisis, therefore, goes beyond a parliamentary split; it is a contest over the future identity of the Trinamool Congress.