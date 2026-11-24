The Ramayana Travels Across Southeast Asia; Will Its Tourists Travel To India | Instagram

In Vietnam, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend sold 47,379 tickets across 1,101 screenings in its first three days, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film released in the country. Vietnamese singer Võ Hạ Trâm, who has a longstanding connection with India, attended the film’s preview in Ho Chi Minh City and spoke to audiences about the epic and its cultural significance. Thailand, too, recorded an impressive opening, while in Indonesia, around 9,000 tickets were sold on the first day of its November 11 release.

Ramayana is no stranger to Southeast Asia. Over centuries, the epic took distinctive local forms: Thailand’s Ramakien, Cambodia’s Reamker, Indonesia’s Old Javanese Kakawin Ramayana and Balinese performances, and Laos’s Phra Lak Phra Lam, shaped by Buddhist traditions.

The story continues to strike a chord in Southeast Asia; sometimes in unexpected ways.

Yash, the Kannada actor who plays Ravana in Tiwari’s Ramayana, now has a huge fan club in Vietnam. A Vietnamese portal notes that viewers were drawn to the film’s more layered portrayal of Ravana, including his rise to power, his inner conflict between revenge and self-restraint, and that he was not "simply the embodiment of ultimate evil". The musical sequence in which he dances in a circle of fire before ascending the throne became one of the film’s most popular, with viewers reportedly watching it repeatedly just to hear the music. On Vietnamese social media, a romantic exchange between Rama and Sita also went viral; some viewers felt the film could have offered more such moments between the two.

But here is the elephant in the room. Cultural familiarity does not automatically translate into more people-to-people connections or tourist arrivals. In 2025, India received 9.22 lakh visitors from ASEAN countries, while around 6.95 million Indians travelled to ASEAN. Among them is an emerging brigade of young Indians looking simply for safe streets and blue skies. I love Southeast Asian streets more than even its beaches. Feeling safe without looking over my shoulder has its own magic.

India is trying to address the imbalance in figures. At the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed free e-tourist visas for citizens of all 11 ASEAN countries. The proposal was one of nine initiatives announced to strengthen engagement with the region. No implementation date has been announced, but it is a significant gesture towards strengthening people-to-people connections.

Easier visas, however, are only one part of what makes people choose a holiday destination. Cultural familiarity can create an opening; remaining attractive requires a lot more work.

As Vincent Vichit-Vadakan, a well-known Thai journalist who writes about travel and leisure, puts it: “I don’t think that e-visas alone will increase traffic from ASEAN to India, but it could be a contributing factor. People are travelling more to all destinations. Look at how popular Central Asia has become as a holiday destination in the last couple of years. Like Central Asia, India has seen a dramatic increase in connectivity with Thailand and other SEA countries: more flights and more seats from more secondary destinations, so the capacity is there to take people in the other direction. India has lots going for it. It’s just a question of how the country capitalises on it to promote tourism. Infrastructure has improved a lot. Almost every commercial airport in India has been renovated, expanded or rebuilt in recent years. Hotels now include internationally managed brands, making it easier to find and book a hotel. But there are lots of challenges. Lots of things that still don’t work.”

The mundane matters as much as monuments and magnificence.

For most tourists, safety and hygiene are top concerns. ASEAN tourism authorities have been paying attention to precisely these practical issues. A meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers in Cebu, the Philippines, in January 2026 flagged cooperation between member states on hygiene and safety. A workshop held in Siem Reap, Cambodia, in September 2025 focused on food safety and hygiene, equipping trainers with regional standards to improve tourist confidence and workplace safety.

These are not dramatic initiatives, but they address the everyday conditions on which a visitor’s experience depends.

Vichit-Vadakan points to the reliability of services and hygiene as key factors that can influence a traveller’s decision. “You can pretty much safely eat on the street in Thailand because there is greater awareness due to public health campaigns that happened 30 years ago and are now ingrained.”

India’s diversity is seductive. It has an extraordinary street-food culture, but standards and perceptions of safety and hygiene remain uneven. Many Indians themselves fear the streets in more ways than one. A visitor unfamiliar with local conditions may be more cautious still.

India could also learn from the way ASEAN countries compete and cultivate the Indian market. Thailand’s tourism authorities work hard to promote destinations, brands, and activities. Vietnam actively courts Indian destination weddings and corporate incentive travel. Better air links have helped, but so have targeted marketing and a clear effort to understand what Indian visitors are looking for.

Free e-visas can ease travel. Tiwari’s film shows that Indian cultural stories enchant audiences across Southeast Asia. How can that interest translate into more visitors? Here is a suggestion: let visitors choose what appeals to them from its spectacular à la carte menu of experiences. But give them safe streets, clean food, and the freedom to enjoy their time here without moral policing.

Patralekha Chatterjee is a writer and columnist who spends her time in South and Southeast Asia, and looks at modern-day connects between the two adjacent regions. X: @Patralekha2011