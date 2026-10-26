The Progress Of The Country Can’t Be At Gunpoint

Opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has intensified debate over tribal rights, environmental risks and the cost of infrastructure-led development | X

Arunachal Pradesh, traditionally one of the more peaceful states in the Northeast, is witnessing disturbing law and order problems. The Centre’s decision to rush several companies of paramilitary forces to contain the violence indicates the gravity of the situation. What has triggered the unrest is the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an 11,200 MW mega-dam on the Siang River.

The agitation raises questions that go far beyond a single infrastructure project. The indigenous population fears that the dam will submerge vast tracts of ancestral land, agricultural fields and horticultural areas, potentially displacing up to 1.5 lakh people.

The Siang is integral to their lives, sustaining agriculture, cattle grazing and everyday needs. They are also apprehensive about the safety of constructing such a massive structure in a seismically sensitive Himalayan region.

While the Centre considers the project a strategic counter to China’s extensive upstream hydropower development, local communities allege that preliminary surveys are proceeding without adequate consultation or consent.

Protests Over The Siang Project

Opposition to survey activities by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation escalated into violence in East Siang district between October 23 and 25. Violence and arson cannot be justified as instruments of protest. Yet restoring order cannot mean ignoring the grievances that brought people onto the streets.

The government must ensure credible dialogue with affected communities, disclose the findings of preliminary studies, and address concerns about displacement, seismic risks, environmental damage and rehabilitation before proceeding further.

The conflict in Arunachal Pradesh echoes struggles elsewhere. In Madhya Pradesh, tribal families have resorted to jal satyagraha against displacement and environmental damage associated with major projects, including the Ken-Betwa river interlinking scheme. In Odisha, communities have opposed bauxite mining, alleging that their consent has not been obtained as required by law.

Development Must Include Local Communities

The recurring pattern is deeply troubling. Projects presented as symbols of national progress often impose their heaviest burdens on poor and tribal communities, while compensation and rehabilitation fail to match the losses suffered. When peaceful appeals go unheeded, resentment festers. And when protests erupt, the response too often centres on force rather than dialogue.

The Centre has claimed that Naxalism has been uprooted. Even if the security gains are sustained, the grievances that helped fuel extremism cannot be wished away. Land alienation, deprivation and the denial of a meaningful voice in decisions affecting livelihoods require political and administrative solutions.

Development deserves its name only when its benefits are shared and its costs are not unfairly imposed on the weakest. National security and economic progress matter, but so do human dignity, environmental sustainability and the rights of indigenous people. A dam may generate electricity, but it should not drown the voices of those who pay its price.

In short, development cannot be imposed at gunpoint.

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