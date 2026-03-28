The Pause Of Our Collective Sanity: West Asia Conflict Exposes Global Hypocrisy And Escalating Chaos

Escalating tensions in West Asia highlight global divisions and growing concerns over leadership and accountability | File Pic (Representational Image)

The very sad and pathetic spectacle that keeps unravelling in West Asia ever since America and Israel unleashed their second wanton and deplorable attack on Iran has turned into a bleak comedy of such high and hideous art that even the most seasoned observers of human folly must pause to admire the carnage that it has wrought so far. The pity is we have further to go along this long and winding road. Much further. We find the American President, a man who treats the apocalypse as a series of ranting cycles on Truth Social, announcing a “pause” on the demolition of Iranian power stations with all the solemnity of a headmaster who is gone in the head, granting a half-holiday. It is a farce.

Global response marked by silence and fear

While he frets over the bill at NATO — complaining, as ever, that the caterers are overcharging for a party he has already crashed — the venerable nations of Europe have opted for a posture of incomparable and exquisite cowardice. They allow him to trample across the ancient sands without so much as even a hint of a polite cough of protest, well aware that the downstream effects of this “Epic Fury” will be a century of bile and broken glass. They are not allies; they are the silent, terrified guests at a dinner party where the host has begun to sharpen the cutlery against the mahogany.

Escalation and shifting geopolitical realities

Nothing the man says makes the slightest lick of sense, of course, nor does it matter. We should have got used to it by now, if it weren’t for the horrendous consequences. While the President babbles like a brook in summer of five-day and ten-day reprieves, the Israelis are busy preparing to gobble large chunks of Lebanon with the voracious appetite of a Billy Bunter-like schoolboy in a tuck shop. The Fat Owl of the region (Israel, for those unitiated to Richmal Crompton) has dismantled the Litani bridges and redrawn the maps while the world’s leaders — those hollow men — hide behind lengthy arias of diplomatic verbiage.

A world led by hesitation and compromise

It is a grand abdication. Only Spain’s Señor Sánchez and the Iranians themselves seem to possess the vulgarity to actually say “no”, while the rest cower in the shadows. Most pitiable is the new leadership in Tokyo; Sanae Takaichi has entered the court of King Trump, bowing so low as to elicit legitimate fears for the well-being of her spine.

A reflection on global leadership and consequence

It is a world foisted upon us by the mediocre, where the fires are kept burning by the very people who claim to be holding the bucket. But the bucket is bereft of water while the world holds the can. The only thing being “paused”, Dear Reader, is the collective sanity of the human race. Make no mistake about it.