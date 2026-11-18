The Patriarchal Fault Lines In Indian Business Houses | AI

According to a McKinsey study, 15 out of the top 20 of India's biggest business groups are family-owned and family-run enterprises and drive roughly 79 per cent to over 85 per cent of the country's economic output and GDP. What is disconcerting, however, is a finding from another survey: according to the 360 One Wealth Creators List 2026, women represent 24 per cent of India's wealthiest individuals and hold roughly 23 per cent of total tracked wealth, trailing far behind their male counterparts in total net worth.

It raises a larger and uncomfortable question about the patriarchal structures that continue to govern some of India's biggest family-owned business houses, particularly when it comes to succession, ownership, and the economic rights of women.

An example of this anomaly is playing out in the Chennai-based TVS Group, where chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan’s daughter, Lakshmi Venu, has filed a petition in court, seeking a fair distribution of wealth between her and her brother, Sudarshan. She has claimed that earlier arrangements divided management responsibilities and business segments but did not fairly settle the family's economic ownership of its wealth.

In another case involving another Chennai-based group, the Murugappa family, the long-running disagreement between the family patriarchs and the daughters of the late M.V. Murugappan, the group's founder, centred on their demand for board representation across the group's companies and a fair market-value buyout of their shares. The case was finally settled out of court, ending the dispute within the Murugappa Group.

The TVS dispute brings this question into sharper focus. Lakshmi's demand for a partition of family assets raises questions about whether the division of business responsibilities between her and her brother, Sudarshan, has also translated into an equitable distribution of economic interests.

There is also an interesting paradox in Venu Srinivasan's position in two different business institutions. At Tata Trusts, where he is vice-chairman, he has supported the continuation of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman, despite Chandrasekaran not belonging to the Tata family. This reflects an acceptance of professional leadership and the separation of management from family ownership in one of India's largest business groups. Yet, in his own family business, he now faces his daughter's demand for equitable recognition of her economic rights.

The contrast is difficult to ignore. Why should professional merit and institutional governance take precedence over family lineage in one business institution, while questions of inheritance, ownership, and control within another remain subject to the patriarch's authority?

It is relatively easy to advocate professional management, meritocracy and institutional independence when dealing with an organisation outside one's immediate family.

Despite their modern corporate structures, the TVS and Murugappa disputes suggest that some of India's most successful business families still have a long way to go to reconcile professional governance with equality within their own households.